WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

I have served on the Kansas State Board of Education representing District 5 since January 2019. I am a former 10-year member of the USD 457, Garden City Board of Education and have served on the St. Dominic School Council in Garden City. I am also a certified Kansas Teacher in Elementary, Special Education and Gifted and have taught at the elementary and college level, and have been a substitute teacher.

I have a Juris Doctor Degree from Stetson University College of Law, Gulfport, FL; Master of Science Degree in Special Education from Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS; Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida, Tampa, FL; and an Associate Degree from St. Petersburg College, St. Petersburg, FL.

I have been actively involved in my community in many civic organizations including Spirit of the Plains CASA, Finney County 4H, Garden City Family YMCA Board Member, Lee Richardson Zoo Docent, Southwest Arts and Humanities Council Board Member, City of Garden City Cultural Relations Board Member, Methodist Youthville Board Member, Kansas Health Institute Board Member, Leadership Kansas and many other organizations.

I am a Finney County Republican Committeewoman, serve on the State GOP Committee and have been an Alternate Delegate to the 2020 GOP National Convention.

I am a retired Air Force Officer and attorney with 30 years of service as a Judge Advocate at Bitburg Air Base, Germany; Holloman AFB, NM; Bergstrom AFB, TX; Space Division, Los Angeles, CA; Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center, Tinker AFB, OK; U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Central Command Headquarters Legal Office, Tampa, FL; and the International Law Division, Pentagon, Washington D.C. I am also a graduate of Air Force Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College.

I have served as an Air Force Academy and Air Force ROTC Liaison Officer for 20 years, and have been a member of the Military Academy Nominating Committees for Senators Pat Robert, Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall on numerous occasions. I have been a member of the American Legion, Air Force Association and The Ninety-Nines Inc. International Organization of Women Pilots.

I have been married to my husband, Dr. Bill Clifford, an Eye Surgeon, for 40 years, and we live in Garden City. We have six children, five of whom are adopted and one grandchild. I am Pro-Life and have been endorsed by Kansans For Life.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

TBA

What are the top 3 things that deserve your immediate attention and what actions would you take on them?

Important issues in education include ensuring all schools both listen to and allow parents access to and an understanding of the curriculum and programs schools propose to use in educating students. Many schools already have procedures in place to accomplish this which enables parents and community members to be fully aware of what students are learning and allows them to be true partners in the education of students. I believe students will be more successful if they have a consistent level of direction and support for their learning at school and at home.

Another area of concern is remediating student learning loss many students have experienced during the past few years, likely related to pandemic induced changes in their learning situations. Increased focus on student learning loss needs to be addressed and remediated so students can achieve their post-secondary goals. Education service centers can assist with this by increasing professional development options for teachers to enable them to work more effectively with students. Additional teachers and staff may also be needed to work with students on an individualized basis.

Additionally, the teacher shortage has impacted the ability of schools to provide the optimum level of education to every student. I believe we need a two pronged approach to recruit new teachers into the profession and retain current teachers in the profession. This will include increasing teacher pathways and “grow your own” programs in schools and working closely with Kansas colleges and universities to continue efforts to reach out directly to high school students to inform and interest them in teacher preparation programs, increase scholarship programs and provide convenient methods of meeting practicum requirements. Retention of current teachers is critical as well. Kansas teachers have worked especially hard these past few years to ensure students have been able to continue learning despite many changes in their learning situation. Providing additional professional development and learning options that are convenient, individualized and low or no cost will allow teachers to be up to date in subject matter areas as well as current issues in education. Additional paras, substitutes and other staff members can also help teachers individualize learning for their students.

What can be done to ensure the safety of students at school?

School security can be increased by an in-depth review at the school level to ensure that all entrances and doors are secure at all times and that school safety procedures are in place and actively practiced on a routine basis. Schools should also consider hiring school resource officers and develop a close relationship with local law enforcement. Guidance and assistance can be obtained both from local law enforcement and from the Department of Education as needed by the local Board of Education to maximize the security of their schools. Parents and communities want to know and trust that students are safe from natural and manmade disasters and events in their schools. The safety and security of students and staff in schools and on school property must always be of the highest importance.

Even though critical race theory is not a part of Kansas’ academic standards, what is your stance on the topic?

Critical Race Theory has no place in the preK-12 curriculum of any Kansas public school and should not be taught explicitly, implicitly or in the organizations, clubs or activities of Kansas public schools.

What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure at-risk students are not being left behind?

Without additional assistance, some Kansas students who live in poverty, have a disability or special needs, have experienced mental or physical trauma, live in foster care, and others may experience lower academic achievement and have lower graduation rates than other students. It is important for schools to ensure that these students, and all students who have difficulty learning, have the necessary supports and learning opportunities to be successful in school. These supports include individualized teaching, additional tutoring, and learning opportunities to target and remediate their specific deficiencies in order to allow students to be successful in school. Kansas teachers should work closely with students and their families to jointly assess areas of need and develop a plan to help students. These additional supports may require additional funding for at-risk students, but they are an important and necessary aspect of ensuring their success.

What is the largest challenge facing schools and how do you propose the BOE helps them solve it?

In the past few years, students have had many disruptions to their education which have resulted in significant learning loss for many students. Schools must work diligently and without delay to help students regain lost academic ground in order to allow them to reach their full potential. Schools and teachers should work hand in hand with parents and families to ensure a comprehensive and consistent program is developed to address learning loss and that students have the support both in school and at home that is necessary for them to be successful. Schools must also carefully utilize the additional funding they have received to provide more opportunities for student learning and create after-school and summer programs which help students recover from learning loss.

What resources do you think Kansas schools need that they currently don’t have?

Schools across our state vary greatly and their needs do as well. Local Boards of Education are in the best position to determine what particular needs are most important in their schools for their students, families and communities and to take the necessary actions to address those needs. One area that seems to be fairly consistent across Kansas in most schools is the shortage of teachers, paras, substitutes and other school staff. Having adequate, qualified teachers and staff members is essential for schools to be able to provide the high level of educational services we expect from them. In Kansas and across the Nation, schools have experienced difficulty in attracting new teachers and staff members and retaining those they currently have. Additional funding for teacher and staff salaries is important and would help attract and retain teachers. It is also necessary to ensure “grow your own” and other programs are available to inform high school students about teaching careers and that teacher preparation colleges and universities have programs to assist students financially with completing education programs. Additionally, teacher retention initiatives such as ensuring a positive school environment and providing opportunities for additional training and career advancement may help with retention.