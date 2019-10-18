Jeff Blubaugh – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 4

Biographical Information:

Real estate broker

BS in Business and MS in Management from Friends University

Goddard School Board for 2 years

Wichita City Council 6 years, elected Vice Mayor twice

17 Years at Cessna Sales, Marketing, Purchasing and Textron Certified Six Sigma Black Belt

Personal Information: Wife Meghan and four kids: Hayden, Avery, Sam and Harper

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media: Vote Jeff Blubaugh

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

I feel strongly for any issue that makes a difference in Wichita to keep our overall value proposition. We need to keep our taxes low while working toward growth and a thriving community! Wichita is my home and I strive in my position on the Council to make it the best home for me, my family and all citizens.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

We need to be easy to do business with. We need to provide more red carpet than red tape. We also need to focus on ensuring we have the right training to fill the right jobs for today as well as the future.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II?

Century II should NOT be torn down! The performing arts and convention center are 2 different business entities and should be treated separately. A performing arts center should be privatized or philanthropic. Otherwise, a countywide vote would need to be approved if taxpayer money is utilized to build a new performing arts center.

What is your vision for the baseball stadium & Delano?

The baseball stadium being in my District brings a lot of excitement not just to Delano but all of Wichita. There will be just as many if not more non baseball events at the stadium than baseball such as Friday night football and concerts. The development around the stadium will become the new draw for the city!

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

I have served six years on the Council and am currently in my second term as Vice Mayor. I have worked hard to learn the needs of my District. I survey, meet constituents and reach out to businesses to understand their needs. My vision continues to focus on the core responsibilities: water, sewer, roads and public safety. I want to provide quality of life infrastructure without raising taxes!

Some citizens have expressed concern about a lack of transparency in city government decisions. How will you work to address those concerns from voters?

Transparency is always an issue which requires continuous improvement. I was the first to create a District page on social media to share my biweekly newsletter. I continually survey constituents, and notify folks of upcoming meetings and events. I now broadcast my District Advisory Board meetings live on social media. I want citizens of Wichita to know all the information I know.