WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.
Biographical Information:
- Retired Nov 2, 1993 from the Military. 20 years combined service Active Duty US Marine Corps, Active Duty Army National Guard, Traditional Army National Guard
- Retired 2 Jan 2015 from 18 years Civil Service, GS-13, Fort Leavenworth, KS.
- Currently still retired
- Dec 1989, Graduate US Army Command and General Staff College (Masters Level)
- BA Degree: Graduate University of the State of New York. 1986
- AS Degree: Honolulu Community College, Honolulu, HI
- AA Degree: Windward Community College, Kaneohe, HI
- Chairman, Leavenworth County Democratic Party, Leavenworth, KS
- Married since 1974, 2 children, 4 Grandchildren
- Currently living in Leavenworth, KS since 2004, previous residence Lansing KS
Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:
Jeff4Kansas.com
Facebook: Jeff4Kansas
What are the top 3 things that deserve your immediate attention, and what actions would you take on them?
- Funding at 100% of Court Ordered levels
- Funding for Special Education at 100% (Court ordered at 92%)
- Diversity. Embrace diversity throughout the school system regardless of race, sex, national origin, sexual preference or identity, immigration status.
What can be done to ensure the safety of students at school?
- Safety awareness, drills
- Positioning of a Safety officer in each school
- Rapid response drills by local law enforcement
What is the largest challenge facing schools and how do you propose the BOE helps them solve it?
- Combating efforts by ultra-conservative organizations to take over the BOE and local School Boards. BOE must encourage moderate and progressive candidates to run for office.
Do you believe parents should determine the curriculum? Library books?
- NO! Parents should have input. School Boards determine curriculum/books to be used. BOE determines graduation requirements.
What resources do you think Kansas schools need that they currently don’t have?
- Adequate funding and staffing
Even though critical race theory is not a part of Kansas’ academic standards, what is your stance on the topic?
- The entire CRT issue is fake news and ultra-conservative propaganda. CRT is nothing more than another term for HISTORY. History must be taught factually so that students not just learn of it, but learn FROM it.
What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure at-risk students are not being left behind?
- Just as we have Advance Placement programs for advanced students, we need additional resources/classes to be made available for struggling students to ensure that they are not left behind.
