Jeffrey Pittman – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 5

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Son of a Vietnam combat veteran, Jeff grew up in Leavenworth, KS, graduating from LHS. He took his public education to earn masters degrees at MIT and Oxford. Outside of the Legislature, Jeff is a supply chain engineer, helping global companies deal with major disruption to cut costs, maximize revenue and achieve the service goals they are aiming for.

Personal Information:

Jeff is married to his beautiful wife, Holly Shehorn Pittman with three children (and three dogs).

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VotePittman.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, I support KanCare expansion. Medicaid expansion is an economic and moral imperative. Expansion is one tool towards making healthcare affordable for working Kansans and should be part of any plan to restore the state economy. Ninety percent of this expansion is funded by the federal government and will bring hundreds of millions of health care dollars to our state, stimulating our economy, building infrastructure and helping struggling hospitals like my local Cushing hospital that was forced to close its doors. Expanding Medicaid can help front-line workers during COVID-19, as many are uninsured. Kansans have paid their share of the federal funding, so Kansas should take advantage of those funds and help impact the lives of an estimated 130,000, if not more, working Kansans. It’s time for change.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I believe we should legalize medical marijuana. I have voted repeatedly to do so on amendments, as amendments have been the only way to get this bill to the House floor with majority leadership consistently blocking even discussion. States around Kansas have done so and Kansas lags behind them. There are increased revenues that Kansas will see and decreased dependencies on opioids for pain management and other ailments. It’s time to move forward with this.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

Kansas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation and we don’t need to make them even more. I did not support the so the Constitutional Amendment on abortion this year because it had no protections for victims of rape, incest and health of the mother. If we want to make these changes, we should be very specific when putting such a vote to the people

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Our agricultural products are competing globally. Interruptions in supply chain such as in the meat packing plants due to COVID issues in the workforce cause problems for farmers and ranchers. We need to support efforts to get the supply chain working so that our Kansas economy can help feed the world. We need to also support as a state efforts to create differentiated products so that we can compete in niche markets.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

I stepped into public service because our education institutions were at funding risks. I helped correct that. That funding is still a major issue, especially as we look at the state budget during/after COVID-19. But more importantly, our schools need legislative support to help flex with the current pandemic disruption and come up with acceptable hybrid in-person/online options that will truly educate our kids.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

The DCF agency was put in severe jeopardy during the Brownback administration. I see improvements in the leadership as they prioritize kids over politics, but there are still issues. We still have kids falling through the cracks, especially as we adapt to the realities of COVID-19 where DCF cannot effectively monitor many kids and there is less reporting of abuse going on due to less interpersonal interactions with those would report abuse. We need to continue to allow DCF to adapt for the kids’ sake.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Black lives do matter. We made a lot of progress in the sixties and seventies towards civil liberties, but then became complacent as we expected things to work out. But there still is clear evidence of systemic racism in many arenas. We can look at anecdotal experiences, news reports or metrics of imprisonment. We need to do better at tracking metrics, education and tolerance.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to continue to combat institutional racism while engaging individuals so they are aware of their own personal biases. Leadership in this area can include training and awareness building in state agencies so that individuals at least in government institutions start recognizing bias. We need to look at the metrics and realize that our systems of incarceration can be biased. We must look at these with objectivity and put in place things like more money for public defenders, more use of divergence and/or alternative punishments to prison, re-entry strategies need to be reviewed and re-invented. We must bring awareness to patterns of systemic biases and have the intent of fixing them before we can see true reform in social justice.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Locally, we have a series of small police departments that hire in recruits. These agencies become the stepping stone for other higher paying departments. When addressing police reform locally, we have to recognize that this rotation of officers into the community does not foster mid and longer term stability nor consistency in police policy and procedures. We need to do something to retain officers, improve bias awareness in individuals, prioritize non-lethal take-down methods and put metrics in place to detect issues such as persistent over use-of-force situations by an individual officer. We also need to incentivize community policing and interaction to build two-way support and understanding between police officers and the community members.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

The initial shutdown was a good precaution for 2-4 weeks. Gradual reopening was a solid strategy and their was Congressional support for business available to help ease the transition. However, after the initial shutdown, I believe the reopening of businesses was critical for economic stability, though it is imperative that citizens take safety seriously as that will aid in reopening to a full economy in this strange new world we find ourselves in.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I do not think a statewide shutdown is immediately necessary–it would take a much more critical fatality and infection rate than was seen before. We have PPE, ventilators and hospitals available in Kansas. The statewide mandate also is an area where we could actually manage this in a more granular way so a statewide mandate would not be the best path forward. There are a lot of different counties/regions that have different COVID infection rates, and those areas may force different localized strategies.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Kansas must continue to have citizens work their hardest to stop the spread of COVID-19. They should do this through voluntary wearing of masks and hand washing. This practice alone by everyone could have amazing effects on our economy. Businesses need consistent access to capital to help with cash flow challenges and we need to support innovation to help businesses adapt in the new realities of massive disruption.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I don’t support higher taxes, especially just for more social services as a vague notion. I do support a fair tax plan that is fiscally responsible. We should not be giving arbitrary tax breaks to big multinational companies and the complete exemption of taxes for LLCs was totally unfair–that put the burden of paying for things like education on the rest of us.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

We do not yet know the revenues from the deferred income taxes nor do we know what the budget impact will be if Congress allows for more money to be dispersed to states to deal with budget shortfalls due to COVID. It is too early to tell what the budget looks like. That said, I think everyone knows that if we don’t have the money, we will need to make cuts somewhere and schools know they may need to temporarily do more with the same or less money, as other agencies might have to do if we find ourselves in a very tight budgetary deficit. I will do my best to maintain school funding though, as I think it’s imperative not to go backwards on school finance.