Jerome C Crawford – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 3

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

Jerome Crawford was Born in Wichita, Kansas. He was born in Saint Joe Hospital which is in District 3 On July 27th, 1962. Attending Wichita Public Schools throughout his upbringing and attended Wichita East, Graduating Class of 1980. He Later Attended Wichita State and has been a resident in District 3 for his whole life (58 years). Jerome has seen the ups and downs of this District and intends to bring it back to its glory days. Jerome is a USD 261 Board of Education Member and is a part of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Review Panel. Additionally, Jerome has been active in the community for many years including Mentoring and Coaching Youth. Jerome Coached for 28 years and as well as owned a city league football organization. Jerome was also active in volunteering in cleaning up the Arkansas River, and a long-time member of the United Way of the Plains. He is currently employed at Spirit Aerosystems.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VoteJeromeCrawford.com

Facebook: Jerome Crawford for City Council District 3

What specific Wichita issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

If I was to get elected in office my immediate attention would go to curving the rise in violent crime and shootings in our city. I believe reducing this types of crime would heavily benefit our city. Empowering community leaders and team policing can help curve the violence. I would also focus a lot of my time trying to bring back Commerce and industry to South Wichita.

What should be done about the non-discrimination ordinance (NDO)?

I believe the non-discrimination ordinance is a divisive ordnance that creates a lot a lot of division in our city. It should be struck down. Peoples civil rights are already protected under federal and state legislation. All this ordinance does is put a undue burden on the city, and this would not be top 100 issues of things plaguing this city.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II and the old downtown library?

I believe in the save Century II movement. I think it is a icon and long term staple of our City Skyline. I believe we can renovate and revamp it into something that could thrive in our city. Likewise I believe in keeping the Downtown Library. They truly go hand in hand in those matters. it should be brought to a public vote. Concerning the East bank of the Arkansas, I see no problem in private industry and development, as long as it is inclusive to all citizens. After all the river belongs to all of us.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

The Food desert issue in Wichita is concerning to me because it’s not that we don’t have enough food to feed everyone. It’s the availability to get to that said food, Therefore I am a huge proponent of local neighborhood grocery stores. I think the Southside should be a Food Oasis, not a Food Desert.

What should be done about violence in the city?

The violence in the city truly stems from lack of opportunities to our citizens. As well as the rising Drug Addiction and Mental Health Issues that plagues the city. We need help from the communities and their leadership to work with police and others, to try and solve this problem together.

How should Wichita address mental health issues and addiction in our community?

One of the biggest issues in this city is the Mental Health and Drug addiction which goes hand and hand. We need to funnel resources into more treatment facilities for both Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

How can the city help to grow businesses and create jobs?

Commerce is one of the biggest concerns, and I am truly passionate about this topic. The Southside has been neglected for decades when it comes to new commerce to our city. We need to develop industry and manufacturing. We have a lot of development opportunities on the Southside, which we can take Advantage of. With higher paying wages the standard of living rises and reduces the Crime and Blight of our neighborhoods.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I am sure as a city there is money that is being wasted and falls through the cracks. As a council member I would seal those cracks and allocate that money to other lacking resources. I believe adequately funding our First Responders is important for our city. The safer the city, the more flow of commerce and migration towards the city.