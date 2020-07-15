Jerry Molstad – Republican for U.S. House, Kansas District 1

Biographical Information:

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Personal Information:

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook.com/Molstad4Congress

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

Awaiting candidate’s response.