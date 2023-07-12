WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

(Courtesy Jesse Borosky)

Biographical Information:

I am currently entering my fourth year in Wichita State University’s clinical-community psychology PhD program. I currently have a master’s degree in psychology, and I have worked in various jobs related to pediatric mental health, including school-based settings, inpatient settings, community/mobile settings. This is my first political race, so I have not held any other political position. However, I do work closely with political groups, including the Kansas Green Party, the Wichita chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Intersectional Leftist Alliance at Wichita State University. I am currently engaged, and my partner and I have just celebrated our sixth anniversary. We’re looking forward to settling down with our multiple cats.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

BoroskyForBoardOfEducation.com

Facebook: Borosky for Board of Education

Twitter: @BoroskyForBOE

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address them?

Of top priority for me are our students’ mental/behavioral health and safety, the empirical basis of our programs and curricula, and the provision of much needed support for our faculty and staff. My first priority revolves around one of the goals of USD 259’s current student plan, in which the schools are trusted as safe places.

Student behavior and mental health are integral aspects of the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Research demonstrates that behavior and mental health are inherently linked; one’s mental well-being inevitably affects their behavior, and one who behaves erratically/aggressively likely has underlying mental health difficulties. In order to manage the behavior of our students, we must manage their mental well-being by working to prevent the onset of mental disorders and promoting prosocial behaviors. We can do so by including mental health classes that teach all of our students about factors that improve mental health, as well as by expanding our mental health resources (social workers, clinical and school psychologists, etc.) in our schools. Factors related to diversity, such as race, ethnicity, LGBT+ status, gender, ability/disability status, etc. all also impact mental health, and therefore should also be considered.

My second program is related to the first: all of our decisions on the Board of Education and as a district should be based on programs that have empirical backing. Research has demonstrated that breakfast and lunch programs and active transportation programs yield improvements in achievement for our students; therefore, we should adopt these kinds of programs. Even the curricula we teach our students can be determined to be efficacious or not based on past research. However, empirical backing alone does not mean that a program should be adopted. We must also test such programs in the contexts of our schools to determine that the programs will be beneficial for our own students, with all of the unique experiences and traits they have.

Finally, the needs of our teachers, para-educators, custodial staff, lunch staff, security, etc. must all be taken into consideration. Absolutely all of our staff should make a living wage, and they should have the support they need to manage their workload. I am an adamant proponent of workers’ rights, and when we have a climate in our schools that feels unsafe to many, it is absolutely necessary to respect our workers’ rights and provide the security and support they need. Often, much of this burden can be solved by adding para-educators to all classrooms (not just special education classrooms) and reducing class size. Additionally, providing faculty’s needs, such as lesson plan days, compensation for continuing education credits, etc. are all important in helping our faculty get the most out of their profession. Research has demonstrated that organizational support is a key aspect in determining if professionals leave their current jobs. Thus, it is necessary to provide that support.

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation, and how do you plan to address it?

I believe the largest obstacles to success are entrenched in power dynamics and available resources to different oppressed groups of individuals. Approximately ¾ of our students come from low-income homes. Many of these students do not have their basic necessities being met regularly, such as nutritional foods, security at home and school, appropriate medical treatment, etc. When all of these needs are not met, we can hardly expect our students to perform well academically or even be motivated to do so. My goal is to see that the needs of our students are met so that they can focus on schoolwork, socializing, extracurriculars, etc. What’s of tantamount importance is acknowledging that not all students have the same needs. BIPOC students have different needs than white students, English language learners have different needs than native English speakers, LGBT+ students have different needs than cisgender/heterosexual students, neurodivergent students have different needs than neurotypical students, etc. Seeking all of these communities out, speaking with them, and determining how we can move forward are all necessary aspects of providing students their needs. Research has demonstrated that when these issues are managed, academic success tends to improve.

What is your vision for USD 259?

My ideal vision of USD 259 includes the needs of all of our students and staff being met, and all of the members of our school district acting as a community. In such a community, I see the hierarchies between administration, staff, parents, students, etc. all reduced, with all individuals receiving well-deserved respect. When problems arise, they are discussed as a community, and individuals who find themselves in conflict may explain their perspectives and make amends. Our students (and even our parents) learn based on contemporary, research-supported methods of education and socialization, and our school officials and staff readily receive feedback from our students and families. Our students, regardless of race, religion, LGBT+ status, etc., can express themselves and explore their identities, without fear of being targeted by staff and other students. When students do display behaviors that are maladaptive or inappropriate for a learning environment, they are not arbitrarily punished with detentions, suspensions, or expulsions; rather, they resolve matters through restorative practices and receive positive reinforcement for prosocial behaviors.

This vision might not be possible in only the span of four years, but by adopting empirically supported approaches to education and encouraging open expressions of our students and staff, we can start moving in a beneficial trajectory.

What can schools do to promote culturally responsive and racially-inclusive education?

Cultural responsiveness may entail numerous aspects of an individual. While I will do my best describe ways that may help cultural responsiveness and racial inclusion, this list will be non-exhaustive.

As discussed above, the needs of English Language Learners need more attention. Numerous students come from homes where Spanish is the primary language in the home. I’ve heard from this community that students are often directed to speak English while at school, and even reprimanded for speaking in Spanish with their friends. Additionally, I’ve been told that the district often fails to supply the necessary number of interpreters for Spanish-speakers at school events. Furthermore, students are often requested to be translators between their parents and school officials, which shifts an unwieldy burden upon our students, when they should be focusing on academic work and socialization. All of these problems arise, for Spanish-speakers, and they are representative of the second-most-spoken language in the district. Even less resources may be available for individuals who speak Vietnamese (the third-most-spoken language) or other languages. While our district attempts to manage this by providing translations of some materials sent home from schools, these translations are usually only provided in Spanish and Vietnamese, when there are over 100 languages spoken in the homes of our students. This leaves many families receiving no translated materials, and therefore being excluded from the school community.

In addition to providing adequate interpretation and translation services, the district can begin adopting curricula that encourage students to think critically about power structures inherent in our institutions. We live in a country that has been built upon the backs of POC and low-income individuals, and often there is little discussion about how our history has led to continued injustices in our present society. Many teachers, parents, etc. are uncomfortable addressing the disparities we see in our country, such as POC having worse health outcomes, being more likely to experience crime, etc., because there is concern about pushback from the district. I believe that we should incentivize our students and teachers to talk about concepts related to race so that we can create a more inclusive environment and better hear the needs of our students and families. Additionally, providing families with their needs (nutrition, transportation, security) should also help alleviate some disparities. I also think it would be beneficial to have our board meetings change meeting locations occasionally. Our board meetings always being held in North High makes the meetings inaccessible to various ethnic groups. Moving the meetings to different locations periodically would likely help various groups be able to attend the meetings and make sure their concerns are heard. Finally, hiring individuals of diverse backgrounds is necessary. Our current faculty is not always representative of the students and families of our district. Having staff that reflect the cultures of our students will likely help students feel like their needs are being met, while also providing role models for our students. This is just a short list of possible ways to be inclusive to our diverse student body.

What resources do you think Wichita schools need that they currently don’t have?

Of particular importance to me is seeing that some of our students’ basic necessities are met. While we currently do offer free breakfast and have a free/reduced cost lunch program, I think it would be beneficial to adopt universal free lunches for our students, that can provide for all of their dietary needs. Even now during the summer, when free meals are to be offered to all students, I have heard from parents that their children cannot attend the free meal programs due to allergies and fears of anaphylaxis. No student should be barred from receiving a meal due to powers outside of their control. Additionally, I would be interested in experimenting with a dinner program for our students as well. When our children leave school for the day, many of our lower-income students might have little access to food, or they may have food with poor nutritional value. Also, many students engage in extracurricular activities and therefore do not have the ability to get dinner until rather late. A school dinner program may help relieve some of these problems.

I also believe that the district needs to expand their transportation. Currently, the district only offers transportation to students who live more than 2.5 miles away from their schools. 2.4 miles is a long distance for a student to have to walk prior to school and may often result in students being late or not attending at all. This length also increases the likelihood of accidents occurring. This year alone, Wichita has experienced numerous accounts of pedestrians and cyclists being hit by cars, and there were even three accounts of children being kidnapped on their ways home from school. Thus, increased transportation is necessary. It would also be beneficial for the schools to branch out in terms of types of transportation offered. Active transportation (i.e., walking and cycling) has been demonstrated to yield positive outcomes. However, children should be chaperoned to make sure they can arrive at school safely and on time. Additionally, electric school busses would be beneficial, as this could potentially reduce costs in the long-run, and be overall better for the environment of our city.

As mentioned above, I also believe mental health curricula are necessary for our schools. Current research has demonstrated the effectiveness of such curricula in not only improving student mental health, but also improving test scores on standardized tests. One such program called the AIM (Accept, Identify, Move) Curriculum, has been demonstrated to be efficacious in Midwest schools and would likely yield beneficial results in our district.

Finally, I believe it would be beneficial for our schools to adopt alternative energy sources, particularly solar fields. Many of our schools have flat roofs with available space. These are perfect areas to set up solar panels. Solar panels would be useful in reducing the long-term cost of energy, as well as helping to diminish the impact our district has on our environment. Furthermore, having microgrids in our schools would help ensure electricity will be available when the power provided by Evergy goes out. Solar panels would also be useful for educating our students. Considering our district has science and environmental magnet schools, it seems inappropriate to not have alternative energy sources available, especially when environmental scientists have been demonstrating the disastrous effects that our standard forms of generating energy have been having on the planet. It’s also worth noting that two of our neighboring districts, Maize and Derby, have already installed solar panels. I think this is a matter that our district should do its best to not fall behind in.

Would you change how much the school district budgets on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

I know that budgeting is a very difficult process for the BoE, and I think many individuals are not quite aware of how the process works. There are particular funds that the district needs to allocate to various departments, as required by state and federal law. That being said, there are certain budgeting priorities I have as a candidate. First and foremost, I would always like to direct budgeting toward our faculty staff. Making sure the needs of our personnel are met is of major importance to me. As I described above, I am certainly willing to stand with the workers and their unions so that we can ascertain that they are feeling supported and do not experience burnout.

My next concern is safety, (ironically, this has been lining up with the order of the examples suggested in the question) primarily in terms of mental and behavioral health. Expanding our in-house mental health related staff as well as strengthening our relationships with other organizations (Comcare, MHA, etc.), is necessary to maintain the mental well-being of our students, which in turn increases their feelings of safety and security. Again, adopting mental health curricula is a priority for me. This also ties in with my support for teachers and staff; ensuring that staff needs are being met results in greater retention, which then results in more staff around, which thereby reduces the student to personnel ratio. Research has demonstrated that increasing the number of personnel available to manage students helps decrease teacher burnout and particular difficulties with violent/dangerous student behavior.

Another budgetary concern of mine is the money directed toward our English language learners. I believe increasing our budgeting may allow for the district to hire and contract with more interpreters; however, I am uncertain how much of this difficulty is monetary versus how much is lack of awareness of the needs of our communities.

At this point, my priorities begin to diversify. As addressed previously, I would like to direct more funds toward our nutrition programs to meet the needs of all students. Likewise, I would like to direct funding to transportation to ensure that students are safe on their way to school (which circles back around to safety). The matter of increasing transportation available to students may be a bit more costly, but it would also create jobs for many individuals in the area, as chaperones would be needed for active transportation.

These are just a few of my budgetary priorities. However, I have additional plans as to how would “slice up the pie” of our available funding.