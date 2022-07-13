WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Joan is not wealthy, not a lawyer and not a career politician. She was born in Weisbaden, Germany, the daughter of an Air Force fighter pilot who served 22 years in three wars. Her mother was a government court reporter and legal secretary for 46 years before retiring. After her father was killed in Viet Nam in 1965, Joan’s mother decided to stay and raise her five children in the Wichita, Kansas area. Joan graduated from Butler County Community College with an A.A. Degree, and then received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Wichita State University. After college she took a tour of Europe, and altogether, she has visited all 50 states and 30 foreign countries including Israel. Joan served two years on the Wichita Police Department and then worked at The Boeing Company for 17 years, first in Security and then in purchasing where she received a Secret Clearance to work on Air Force One from 1986-1990. In 1999, Joan took a voluntary layoff to stay home with her four sons. She and her husband ran a homebuilding business in Derby, Kansas for six years until he passed away in 2006. Joan also founded the Association for Honest Attorneys (A.H.A!) in 2003, a non-profit organization to help people find honest lawyers, improve the legal system and seek “justice for all.” She was C.E.O. from 2003-2019 and never took a salary. Joan has had over 48 years of experience, education and observation of the legal system and has helped people take 12 cases to the United States Supreme Court. Since 2011, she has been working as a pre-litigation consultant to try and help people resolve disputes before they turn into lawsuits according to the Bible. In 2013, she relocated her business to Oklahoma but has continued to live in Kansas for 58 years. Joan ran for the Derby B.O.E. in 2005, for Kansas governor in 2010, and for United States Senate in Oklahoma in 2014, 2020 & 2022. She is running because she thinks we need more women, more Christians and more regular people in office, or we are not truly represented.

JoanFarr.com

Facebook: Joan E Farr or Joan Farr for U.S. Senate

Instagram: JoanFarr73

Twitter: @JoanEFarr

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

The top three things that deserve my immediate attention in Washington are topics that concern Republicans and Democrats alike, so I think that reaching a consensus will not be difficult:

(a) “Make America Safe Again” by banning U.N. Directive Agenda 21/30 “Sustainable Development & Population Control.” This is the NWO agenda which seeks to reduce the earth’s population from 7 billion down to 6.5 billion and involves crimes against humanity. My research over the last 17 years has shown that the Deep State (all career politicians who are loyal to Satanic secret societies) are discreetly killing people using methods like wars, abortion, tainted food/medicine, disease (Covid), drone targeting, weather interference, and the abuse of National Security Letters which put innocent people on the terrorist watch list to try and drive them to suicide. President Trump made a campaign promise in his debate with Hillary on Sept. 29, 2016 to help remove innocent people from the terrorist watch list. There are about 700,000 to 1,000,000 on it, and I want to help him fulfill his promise. The state of Oklahoma banned Agenda 21 some years ago, so Kansas should be able to as well, and every other state for that matter. We are a nation founded on Christian principles, and only God should decide who lives and who dies.

(b) Overhauling the legal system since my research shows that Kansans have really had no rights since 1959, and our state does not even fall under the United States Constitution. Kansas is the only state where the governor is involved in the selection of all judges, so the legal system is entirely controlled by the Deep State. I want to get Kansas back under the Constitution and implement a justice amendment to ensure “justice for all.”

(c) Reducing our national debt significantly by consolidating our 18 National Security Agencies down to about four. Too much money is being spent under the guise of keeping our country “safe,” when these agencies are mostly utilized to keep politicians and bureaucrats safe in D.C. while Deep State members carry out their NWO agenda.

Share your thoughts about the current Supreme Court. Do you believe it should be expanded?

I am concerned that the United States Supreme Court has been largely ineffective for many years, since I have helped people take 12 meritorious cases all the way up and none of them were heard. I believe the high court receives around 12,000 requests a year, but they only hear about 70 cases which is less than even 1%. This means that far too many people are not receiving justice in our country, and I think that if we can’t light a fire under them somehow, then expanding the court may be the only alternative.

What should be done to fight inflation?

I think the best thing we can do to fight inflation is to get President Trump back into office, everything else is just a band-aid. There is a way to get him in NOW and we can’t wait another two years. I am not a lawyer, but I have had 48 years of experience, education and observation of our legal system and have been helping people file conspiracy/fraud lawsuits in federal court for the past 20 years. I think Trump’s lawyers were not being honest with him about his proper legal recourse, since the 63 state cases they filed after the 2020 election were mainly to ask for vote recounts. However, Trump still has until Nov. 8, 2022 to file an FTCA Form 95 for personal injury against Biden, DNC, DOJ, judges and lawyers for claims of Denial of Rights Under Color of Law 42 USC 1983, denial of due process under the 5th & 14th Amendments, conspiracy/collusion, fraud, intentional emotional distress and 42 USC 1985 which states that no one can prevent someone from holding public office. He can attach his best evidence which is 2000 Mules and affidavits, and this alone can force Biden’s resignation. But even if it doesn’t and his form is denied, he then has six months to file a federal suit. If it is dismissed, he can appeal it directly to the U.S. Supreme Court who is required to hear cases involving “imperative public importance.” Then Biden is out, Trump is back in, and we all win!

Share your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

My stance on gun control and the Second Amendment is clear by my campaign card in which I am holding an AR-15. I strongly support the Second Amendment and all of our Constitutional rights. I think that increasing the age from 18 to 21 to own an assault weapon is not unreasonable. But if anyone is so frustrated, stressed or depressed that they would take a gun and go shoot up a school, mall, theater, etc., then I have two words for them: CALL ME. I would do everything I could to try and resolve their issue, like the man in Tulsa who shot his doctor. I would have been calling the doctor to see what could be done for this man’s severe back pain after his surgery. Politicians are elected to serve, and I think that too many of them are not accessible enough to their constituents and only care about getting re-elected.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

People can live their lives however they want, but I think we are passing way too many laws that are restricting our freedoms. The LGBTQ community represents a very small percentage of our society, and their issues can be better dealt with on a case-by-case basis. I only want to pass laws that affect the majority of people in the United States, which happen to be Christians (70%) who believe in God (83%). We need to remain “one nation under God,” and I want to do my part to keep it that way.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Yes, I think we need immigration reform since the situation is so out of control. First and foremost, we need to continue building the wall. I think that if an illegal immigrant has been here for five years or more and has not committed any crimes, then he or she and their immediate family should be given a path to citizenship. However, I believe the rest that have entered illegally should be deported. I also believe that anyone who comes into our country should be made to sign a legal document that if they are found (past, present or future) to engage in any treasonous activity toward the United States, then they agree to be immediately deported and to never return.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

I think that we can only do so much about climate change. America is only one country in this vast world, and I think this matter is in God’s hands, for the most part.

Do you think the U.S. should do more about the situation in Ukraine?

I believe in giving aid to Ukraine, but $41 billion dollars was outrageous considering all of the homeless people and veterans in America and all who are struggling. We need to take care of our own first!