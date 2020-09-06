Joana Scholtz – Democrat for Kansas House, District 40

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Occupation: Retired Special Education Teacher;

Education:

* MA in Special education, University of Missouri at Kansas City

* BA in Liberal Art (Russian) at Knox College in Galesburg IL

No previous political experience

Current community positions:

* President of NAACP Leavenworth Kansas Branch 4036,

* Member of Richard Allen Cultural Center & Museum

* Member at large of Leavenworth Lions Club

* Member of P.E.O.

* Member of Women of the Leavenworth/Lansing Chamber of Commerce

Military: U.S. Army Veteran 1979-1987 Military Intelligence Corps Officer

Personal Information:

Married to Richard Jackson- 2019

Widowed in 2016: (Late) Steven Scholtz

Two Adult Children: Jacquie Scholtz-Moody and Alex Scholtz

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JoanaScholtzForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I firmly believe that KanCare should be expanded Medicaid to provide health coverage to adults, 19-64 years old who are up to 138% of the proverty level ($17,000). We need Kansans to be healthy. Kancare expansion will provide the coverage for our 50, 000 eligible, but not currently uncovered individuals.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I think its time to legalized medical marijuana in Kansas. We have families with members who suffer from diseases that are know to be alleviated by medical marijuana. Right now, the families have to go to a neighboring state for the medical marijuana and/or become criminals in our state. Legalizing medical marijuana will also produce new sources of revenue in licensing fees and taxes.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

No, the Supreme Court has already ruled that women have a constitutional right to as safe and legal abortion. We would be better suited to using our energy to provide resources in education and healthcare.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

The issue that I would address with farmers and ranchers is global warming. I would encourage Kansans to start using the bio-methane from the cow manure collected on their farms and ranches to make biogas for fuel. In addition to reducing greenhouse gases, we are making a new source of renewable energy for fuel and heating.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

There are two big issues that affect education in Kansas: funding and Covid-19. Schools are still suffering from funding cuts from the Brownback era. The lack of funding has created deficits in the amount of money spent per students and low teacher pay, especially in small and rural districts. The Covid-19 impacts which require schools and teachers to adjust how they deliver instruction to students, whether in person or over the internet. The barriers to internet access for low incomes students compounds the disparities caused by poverty related social and emotional issues. Teachers have to use their time to create lessons for both delivery systems and they are less able to establish the relationships with students that will help them overcome their challenges.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No, there is a disparity between the number of minority students in foster care which demonstrates that we need more/better trained social workers who know the difference between poverty and neglect. Also we have failed to have a good tracking system for these vulnerable kids because they have unstable placements. Finally, to many kids are moved outside of their communities which breaks ties with relatives, friends and school.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support the peaceful efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement to make a united plea to bring attention to the lack of accountability for the excessive use of force, by police, that results in the death or serious harm of unarmed Black People during routine arrest or stops, I do not support violence but I think legislators, throughout the county, need to prioritize ending the systemic policies that protect police who abuse/violate their qualified immunity, We need to have more open dialogues to learn and listen to the concerns of our young people, who are demonstrating their frustration with violent protests.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Everyone needs to treat one another with respect and dignity, We need to ensure schools are teaching culturally sensitive curriculums at all levels in K-12.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am in favor of reforming police by increasing pay, raising the standards for hiring, and increasing training in conflict resolution and de-escalation strategies.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

It depends on the type and scope of the business. I favor closing businesses that do not allow for social distances and the wearing of mask, or could be an area where the virus spreads easily.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would support another state wide shutdown if we have a resurgence of the pandemic, and the CDC, state and local health departments declare its an emergency. I think we should follow the science, not political rhetoric.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I think we need to temporarily tax sports gambling and legalize medical marijuana.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would never cut money for social services. Rather than raising taxes I am in favor of finding new sources of revenue.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I will not support balancing the budget by cutting school cost. We need to be looking for new sources of revenue.