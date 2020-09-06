John Carmichael – Democrat for Kansas House, District 92

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Occupation: Lawyer

Education: Wichita Public Schools K-12; Diploma, Wichita Heights High School ’75; B.G.S. University of Kansas ’79; B.S. Wichita State University ’80; J.D. University of Kansas School of Law ’82

Previous Political or Community Positions: State Legislator since 2013; Current Member State 911 Council; Past Chair Kansas Human Rights Commission, Past Chair Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training

Personal Information:

Spouse: Chery Carmichael

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

CarmichaelForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Medicaid should be expanded in Kansas at the earliest opportunity. We have refused over 4.3 billion dollars in Medicaid payments and over 130,000 Kansans have been denied health insurance. Hospitals have closed and good paying jobs as well as doctors and other health care professionals have left the state. There is no justification for the economic loss to the state, let alone the damage to the health and financial security of uninsured Kansans. Expanding Medicaid has a positive effect on the state general fund balance, meaning the taxes received from the health care industry will more than pay for the state contribution to the expansion of the program.

I do not support continuation of KanCare, the for profit insurance company run Medicaid model and believe the responsibility for administering Medicaid should be returned to the state without the involvement of for profit insurance company middle men and women.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana should be legalized, taxed and regulated. The continuation of an underground economy in marijuana denies law abiding patients beneficial medication, subsidizes criminal organization and gangs, and forces otherwise law abiding citizens into the illicit underground economy. It also consumes much neede law enforcement resources which could be better used elsewhere. While the abuse of marijuana has consequences, substance abuse should be treated as the illness it is rather than through punishment in the already over taxed criminal justice system.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

No. Present laws adequately balance the competing viewpoints.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

The long term issue for Kansas farmers and ranchers and urban legislators like me, is the transfer of political and economic power from rural Kansas to urban Kansas. This will be particularly true in the coming reapportionment of the legislature. It is imperative that urban legislators realize the Kansas economy is highly dependent on the agricultural. For example, jobs at Cargill in Wichita are dependent on agriculture in western Kansas. Urban legislators must therefore be “the friend of the farmer” even if we don’t have a tillable acre in our district because all Kansans depend on a strong farm economy and the communities and opportunities which make a strong agricultural sector possible.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

We have finally achieved a constitutional K-12 school finance plan. This happened because the courts required the legislature to follow the Kansas constitution’s requirement of both adequate and equitable school funding. Legislators of both parties took the strong medicine and reached a consensus concerning the school finance plan. Now we must keep our word to Kansas children and continue to fund that plan.

Meanwhile, state funding of not only universities has plummeted. As a result the state’s contribution towards a student’s education at a state university stands at around 25% of the cost. Most Kansas students cannot continue to pay increased tuition and fees year after year. Meanwhile, business has picked up much of the slack through investments such as the innovation campus at WSU and the National Institute for Aviation Research. This comes at a high cost. Donors seek to call the tune at our state universities, witness what happened to former WSU president Jay Golden. We must insure academic independence at our state institutions of higher learning and insulate faculty and administration from pressure by, and influence from, large donors.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

Absolutely not. For eight years the Brownback administration chronically underfunded child protective services at DCF and outsourced foster care services and adoptions to his friends. The result is a disaster that results in death and injury to children and splitting up of families by foster care agencies. The task that confronted the Governor two years ago was seemingly insurmountable. While progress has been made, progress has been far too slow. Kansas children will not get a second chance.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The Black Lives Matter movement has opened my eyes to the strong vestiges of racial discrimination which remain in our communities. It is sometimes easy for folks like me who have to some extent lived the life of “white privilege” to recognize discrimination is still alive and well in our society. The movement has helped me see the world through the eyes of others and broadened my appreciation of the work that remains to be done.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Opportunity, Opportunity and More Opportunity. Legislators cannot change men and women’s hearts and minds, but we can bring down structural barriers to minority educational and economic opportunity. We can also demand that government, and it’s employees of whatever role or station, treat all citizens equally and without discrimination. One way to improve the situation is through genuine transparency in government. Hiding the dirty laundry perpetuates injustice. Open government clears the air and helps us fix the problems which we often would rather not see or recognize.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Of course. The police should look like the communities they police, so we must continue and improve our efforts to recruit officers who look like the people they serve. Shared cultural background between officers and citizens goes a long way towards familiarity and trust. Law enforcement is a profession. We should pay officers like the professionals they are, educate them to fulfill the heavy responsibility we place upon them, and expect them to live up to that responsibility.

We must also realize law enforcement alone cannot be expected to solve all of society’s ills. Lack of opportunity, economic disparity, inadequate public education and mental illness all contribute to the demands placed on law enforcement. In the end, law enforcement is the responder of last resort, but the causes of the emergencies they must deal with run far, far deeper than just law enforcement. We must address those underlying causes if we expect to be successful in fixing systemic problems such as those raised by the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I supported the governor’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus until such time as a safe and effective vaccine is available. Had the country as a whole worn masks, avoided unnecessary gatherings, limited contact with others, maintained social distancing, and taken other reasonable precautions, we would not find ourselves in this circumstance where over 200,000 Americans are dead, the economy is on the ropes, and the future is uncertain. If we had done what needed to be done early, the United States and Kansas would likely not be in a circumstance where a second wave of the virus could result in unnecessary deaths, hospitalizations, and curtailments of our daily activities. This second wave does not have to happen. If we take reasonable precautions, in particular wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, we can get though this pandemic with relatively few additional deaths and minimal impact on the economy. If we don’t the consequences may well prove grave.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Only if absolutely necessary. The factors which could require a shutdown are determined by science, not politicians. The virus cares not what legislators think or say. If we listen to epidemiologists, follow unbiased and independent scientific advice, and all assume personal responsibility to control the spread of the virus, we can get through the pandemic without a statewide shutdown. If we ignore science, consider ourselves invincible, and act in our own short term interests, financial or otherwise, the very real possibility exists that hospitals and intensive care units could be overwhelmed in a second wave of the virus. In which case, the state will shutdown by necessity, with our without a governor’s order. We absolutely do not want to find ourselves in that circumstance.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

My presumption the recovery you address is the recovery from COVID-19. In which case finding an efficacious vaccine is by far the most important step. In the meantime, we must implement reasonable measures to control the spread of the virus so businesses may remain open, people can stay at work, and the economy can stay alive. Realistically, the tax base of Kansas is not large enough for state government to provide the economic stimulus to fix the economic damage which has already been done. For example, cutting taxes on a business which is already operating at a loss accomplishes nothing. Instead, to the extent government can repair the damage, it will take additional federal stimulus dollars both to individuals and businesses, but also to local governments and school districts as well. We must rely on our congress men and women and Senators, to quit talking and posturing and do what must be done.

If your question is directed to the recent aviation industry layoffs we are dealing with a problem not of our own making. Wichitans build the best aircraft in the world. We did not cause the design defects in the 737 Max, nor the virus which has curtailed new orders for commercial aircraft. We’ll have to rely on Boeing to fix the Max and the world wide pandemic is outside of our control. But this is just one more example of the need to diversify the industrial and employment base of our community. While we can be justly proud of our aerospace industry and the educational opportunities in aerospace in our community, we have lost much of the non-aerospace employment in Wichita to other communities. As we make investments in education and economic incentives and business recruitment, we should remember that placing all of our economic eggs in one basket can be a very dangerous proposition in the long term.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

No and no. We may be at about the right balance in Kansas between state services and taxes given the hardship and economic damage caused by the pandemic. Now is not the time to take hasty actions to cut, or for that matter raise, taxes. The state’s financial footing is too uncertain. If the economy grows coming out of the pandemic it is possible we may be able to improve the quality of social services while at the same time cutting taxes, particularly sales and property taxes. If the economy craters, then we need to prepare for significant, across the board, belt tightening.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I do not support budget cuts for schools. It is a constitutional requirement that the legislature make adequate financial provisions for schools. We do not have a choice under the law, nor should we shortchange our children’s education.

The Kansas budget is balanced. We are constitutionally prohibited from passing an unbalanced or deficit budget. The question is how will we meet projected future budget shortfalls. Hopefully, coming out of the pandemic we will see strong growth in the state economy accompanied by increased state revenues which will fill the projected future deficits. Historically, this is how governments dig themselves out of actual or projected financial holes. If however, the economy crashes over a period of years, then obviously cuts will have to be made and consideration will have to be given to restoring the tax rates for Kansans in the very highest tax bracket to the level they were before the Brownback Tax Experiment.