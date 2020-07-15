John Doll – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 39

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Business Owner; BA from Saint Mary of the Plains College; City Commissioner, Mayor of Garden City, State Representative 123rd District, Currently State Senator for the 39th District

Personal Information:

Married Janet, Two kids, Hayley married to David Rehberger, they have two kids Wes and Jake. Son Ethan and his wife Devin.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook.com/JohnDollForKansas

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I believe all lives matter. I think all people have the right to protest. No one has the right to destroy property.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Education and tolerance. I believe it must begin at home. People must realize that we have a problem and we need to address the problem. Fortunately in Southwest Kansas the issue (though important) is not the level that it is in more urban settings. People in Southwest Kansas have had diversity for a long period of time and I believe are much more open to all ethnic groups.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I believe all institutions should always be finding better ways to make our World a better place, including Law enforcement. I don’t believe defunding the police is a good policy. I think the reform would come from experts, but if asked, I would think that resources should go to behavioral and social economic behavior. People in the position to protect the public should be well trained in dealing with all situations. I believe that we incarcerate way to many people and some penalties actually make criminals out of people who are in need of rehabilitation without incarceration.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I believe local governments should have a huge say in closing businesses. The major issue I have with how COVID is being handled is the belief that one size fits all. In my district with the exception of one county (my district has 10 counties) we have stayed flat. Most cases that are listed were at the beginning of the crisis. Two of my counties have had zero cases (written on July 9).

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

The short answer is No. If the whole State all 105 counties should have an uptick, then yes shut the economy down. If there is a spike in Eastern Kansas or the Urban areas, I don’t think the whole State should shut down. I believe that local government should be able to control who comes into and out of their county if the COVID spike reaches the whole State.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

A book could be written on this topic. In short, Kansas regulations make it hard for a company to come to Kansas. Second our property taxes are too high. Third we must find markets with other States and/or countries for our products. COVID had nothing to do with these problems, they have been in Kansas for some time. Now would be a great time to ease regulations, property tax, and find trading partners. Of course this should have happened a long time ago.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I believe that Kansas does not have to increase taxes or cut social services. We need to grow the economy by giving incentives to companies to locate to Kansas. Our citizens cannot afford an increase in Property or sales tax at this time. Because we have had essential items such as food and basic supplies increase in price the buying power of most Kansans has shrank. Higher taxes would further reduce peoples ability to buy products.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Kansas has to have a balance budget the Constitution requires it. It will take time to gain fiscal strength again. After getting rid of the Brownback tax plan we were in a better position to handle this crisis. Our spending must be level and we must get the economy rolling again as quick as possible. So to answer the question I would have to know how long the crisis will last. At this time I would not support cutting schools.