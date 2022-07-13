WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

I support the Value Them Both Amendment. I would support a ban on all abortions if such a bill could be brought to the floor. I will work with legislators to pass the most restrictive abortion bill possible.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I do not support medical marijuana. Smokable marijuana for whatever reason is a step in the wrong direction for Kansas.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

KanCare expansion is an extension of the Affordable Care Act and would result in tax payer funded abortions and an increased abortion rate in Kansas. Gender reassignment surgery would likely follow. As a pro-life conservative, I oppose KanCare expansion on these grounds.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

I would support the development of additional markets for Kansas meat products to increase competition. I also support transparent labeling of meat products grown in the U.S. Country of origin should be clearly marked on meat products. Currently products grown outside the U.S. are approved by the U.S.D.A. This labeling may lead consumers to believe the product originated in the U.S. Livestock producers should be exempt from emissions regulations by the EPA under the Clean Air Act.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Kansas public schools must return to an emphasis on academics and classes that support vocations and trades with a climate of high expectations.

SEL requirements should be discontinued.

CRT should not be interjected into school curriculum or teacher inservice training.

I oppose curriculum and instruction that requires a student to question their natural-born gender.

I support a ban on transgender males participating in women’s sports.

Any increase in educational funding needs to focus on teacher pay. Kansas ranks 37th nationally in teacher pay, lagging behind three of our neighbors, Nebraska, Colorado, and Oklahoma.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

In public education we should maintain a climate of high expectations for all students and maintain a philosophy that all students can learn and succeed. This approach brings the best results for all children.

Application of CRT has shown to accentuate differences and bring more division.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

The high cost of energy, food, and the effects of inflation are for the most part a direct result of Biden policy.

In Kansas, we can eliminate the use of ESG credit scoring. Money to fund Kansas agriculture, oil, and gas needs to be released to free private industry to thrive.