Born in Pueblo Colorado 10/08/1975 arrived in Dodge City at the age of 5 in 1980.

Married to Tasha Nuci for 21 yrs 4 children 1 boy and 3 girls. The 3 girls the adoption was finalized January 2022.

Former firefighter for the City of Dodge City from 2001-2017

Owner operator of 2 small local businesses. Real Estate Professionals of Dodge City and Humble Flowers.

Dodge City Commissioner 2020- to present

Associate degree from Dodge City Community College

Bachelor of Science in Business Degree from Central Christian College of Kansas

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

Looking at the amendment as written I am for it. There is too much misinformation trying to manipulate the people on the context of this amendment. This amendment would only allow the possibility of legislation and regulation as it pertains to abortion. It is not a blanket law banning abortion. Legislation if passed that could require a 14yr old to have a parent’s permission, regulate the care and condition of abortion facilities, and or stop late term procedures that could include dismemberment. All of which would need to be passed through legislators that are elected by the people.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I am not for any type of recreational marijuana. As a person who grew up in a home plagued by drug and alcohol use. I have seen what children go through in these homes and do not want to have anymore children suffer.

Medical I am for. I have family members with serous illness such as MS that their quality-of-life benefits from medical marijuana. Closely regulated there are medical benefits for marijuana.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I do not believe KanCare should be expanded. It is broken and you should fix the problem before any type of expansion.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Farmers and ranchers are going through a difficult time. Costs have gone up across the board and for many farmers crops were not great. Farmers and ranchers pay exorbitant amount of property tax and then get taxed on their products. Equipment costs are high and highways are over loaded. This industry has fewer and fewer people going into it and have limited amount of qualified help. We can find ways to lower taxes, help bring programs to provide necessary help to find and retain good help, reducing unnecessary regulation, and build better highways in SW Kansas.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

School security is issue number one. Issue two is over crowding of schools and the closing of others. In my opinion the money needs to follow the student. This could help reduce the number of children in the public system and get a higher quality of education across the board. Education is a large portion of the budget, and it needs to be a higher quality for the amount that is spent.

Community colleges need to focus on the community they are supported by and adjust the programs for that need. Southwest Kansas needs technical programs such as welding, mechanics, home construction, plumbing, a/c, and truck drivers. These are well paid positions and do not require a four-year degree or extreme college debt.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Social and racial issues are a learned behavior and not an inherited one. There is no racist gene. Education and accountability are the best way to fight both.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

This is a much bigger issue than just a local and state issue. Cost have been raised across the board on a national level. The best way to help locally and at a state level would be to reduce taxes. Remove red tape and over regulation. Make it easier for people to make a living.