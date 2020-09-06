Joy Koesten – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 11

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I recently retired from teaching after a 20-year career in higher education. Over the years, I had the privilege of working as a faculty member at Washburn University and KU, where I taught on all three campuses in Kansas.

Ph.D., Communication Studies, University of Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas

M.A., Communication Studies, University of Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas

B.S., Comprehensive Marketing, Southwest Missouri State University – Springfield, Missouri

High School Degree – Parkview High School, Springfield, Missouri

Previous Political Position:

In 2017 and 2018, I served in the Kansas House of Representatives and proudly voted to end the devastating Brownback/Colyer tax experiment and supported policies that allowed us to take the first steps toward restoring our state. During those two years, I served on three committees: Corrections & Juvenile Justice; Government Technology & Security, and the Transportation & Public Safety Budget committee. I also served as co-chair of the Mental Health caucus, as a founding member of the Early Childhood Caucus, and as a member of the Women’s Caucus.

Community Involvement

• Chaired a fundraising event in 2019 that raised $100,000 for Children’s Mercy Behavior Health Division

• Jackson County CASA Board Member 2014-2016 and Trained Advocate

• Jewish Community Mental Health Coalition 2011 – 2014 (now Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition); Founding Member, and volunteer research coordinator

• Kansas Mental Health Coalition 2012 – 2014; Member, State advocate for legislative action

• National Alliance on Mental Illness 2010-2013; Certified Facilitator: National Alliance for Mental Illness, Family-2-Family Course a 12-week course offered at Jewish Community Center and Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS

• A strong advocate for our schools and teachers, while serving in the Kansas House of Representatives, I visited our Blue Valley Schools over 30 times, talking to principals and teachers about their needs and concerns.

Last year, after two decades of advocating for mental health funding and expanding access for treatment for addiction services, my husband and I worked closely with Children’s Mercy last year to establish an endowment that will fund local research in behavioral health and suicide prevention. Our event “Collaboration for a Cause” raised $100,000 toward funding that endowment.

Personal Information:

My husband and I moved to Kansas 45 years ago for a job, but we stayed for the world-class schools and professional opportunities that were available to us. We raised our two daughters in the Shawnee Mission School District and established our careers. In 1996, we founded a fee-only financial planning firm that now employees 16 people.

Over the past 20 years, I’ve served on the faculty at Washburn University and all three campuses of the University of Kansas. Our kids and grandkids now live in Tennessee.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JoyKoesten.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted what we have known for years, access to affordable health care is critical to the well-being of every Kansan. Medicaid expansion would strengthen our ability to manage this public health crisis and save lives; there is still time to move that forward. So far, we have handed over more than $4 BILLION to other states that have expanded Medicaid while watching rural hospitals close, and Kansans go without access to healthcare. When I served in the Kansas House in 2017-2018, we got so close to passing Medicaid expansion, only to have it vetoed by Governor Brownback. I will continue to fight for Medicaid expansion to provide access to healthcare to all Kansans, while reducing the burden of uncompensated care for all of our service providers.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I am in favor of legalizing medical marijuana as other states have done.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

No – Kansas already has some of the most restrictive laws in the country when it comes to abortion. Over the past decade, the Kansas legislature has passed no fewer than 11 bills restricting access to abortion, but offered little to give women access to reproductive services.

Today in Kansas, 45% of all pregnancies are unplanned and over 140,000 Kansas women have no access to family planning services, including birth control. That needs to change if we are serious about reducing abortions.

Over 6,000 women have no access to prenatal care, and more than 30,000 children in Kansas have been reported neglected or abused. That needs to change if we want to be a pro-life state.

We also need to expand Medicaid and work to find solutions to protect investments in public education, increase minimum wage, and expand childcare opportunities across the state.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Farmers and ranchers are the lifeblood of our state. It’s important that we work with our farmers and ranchers to ensure they have the tools they need to grow healthy crops and raise healthy livestock for our communities. We’ll need to listen to them in order to fully understand what challenges they face, and then work together to achieve common goals for our state.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

As an educator and business owner, I know that our community demands world-class public schools with a rigorous curriculum, small class sizes, and excellent teachers who prepare students for a competitive, ever-changing global economy. This requires adequate investments in education at all levels, from early childhood education programs through higher education, career and technical education, and job training programs. Our world is changing faster than in any other time in history.

Today we create more unique information in one year than we did over the course of the last 5,000 years. The amount of technical information created now DOUBLES every 72 hours. Learning to access and stay abreast of information is the only way we prepare students to join a competitive and ever-evolving global workforce. As Senator I will support legislation that: invests in a world-class public education system at all education levels, invests in teachers who are experts in their field, and fosters collaboration with business partners and civic leaders for real-world training.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

After 8 years of mismanagement under the Brownback administration, children in foster care continue to suffer. So no, I’m not satisfied. But I know that the Kelly administration is working hard to correct many of the problems that exist because of the previous administration.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

It’s long past time to rectify the systemic racism and inherent inequities in our communities. And nowhere is this more critical than in our criminal justice system. According to the ACLU, the U.S. population makes up only 5% of the global population, but nearly 25% of the world’s prison population. Over the past 5 decades, our incarcerated population in this country has increased by 700% – that equates to 2.3 million people in jail and prison today. The increase in prison population cannot be explained by population growth or in a rise in crime – in fact, crimes rates of all sorts have fallen dramatically over the years.

In spite of that, one out of every three Black boys born today can expect to go to prison in his lifetime. Think about that for a minute. One out of three. One of every six Latino boys can experience that same fate, while the rate of incarceration for white boys is one in 17. How is it that young boys, all Americans living under the same Declaration of Independence that outlined a bold vision for this county – a nation that demanded equal justice for all – have such a remarkably different fate?

As Senator, I will support legislation that eliminates financial incentives for incarceration, enacts sentencing reforms, improves law enforcement policies, responds to the opioid crisis and sensible marijuana reform so that minor possession isn’t a gateway to a lifetime in prison.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

See answer above.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Our insistence that we shouldn’t re-evaluate our public safety budget for fear of diminishing law and order misses the point. If we are funding adequate intervention services we can keep people out of our criminal justice system altogether. We should be looking at the entire spectrum of public safety expenditures to figure out where our tax dollars can do the most good to keep people healthy and safe.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

The only way we control this virus is to make people understand the shared responsibility we all have in our community. Wearing a mask, practicing social distance, and washing our hands is the minimum we should all be willing to do. In the beginning it was important to shutdown school buildings and businesses in order to get a handle on the spread of the virus. At this point another shutdown would be harmful to our economy and I’m not sure that would be the best course of action. I do believe we should enforce wearing masks and limit the number of people who can congregate until we have a vaccine. This is especially important in our schools to protect our kids and teachers.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Only in the most extreme case would I support another statewide shutdown, and only if people are unwilling to take personal responsibility to help keep the spread of the virus down. This is the first time in over 70 years we’ve been called upon to join together as a collective to fight a common enemy – unfortunately, that enemy is invisible and doesn’t affect everyone in the same way. But, this is a nation-wide call to action and we need to act like a united nation in order to overcome.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

The biggest issue in the coming year will certainly be rebuilding the economy, but closely tied to that is ensuring every Kansan has access to affordable health care (including mental health care) and funding our public schools. Without a ready workforce, we can’t rebuild the economy. And, you can’t have a ready workforce without access to health care and robust education. That said, we will need to be aggressive in recruiting new businesses to the KC region. The news about Urban Outfitters locating a distribution center in Wyandotte County is fantastic and that came about because of our investment in the Kansas Commerce Department. Secretary Toland’s leadership in building collaborative relationships across the region is the boost we’ve needed for over a decade. We need to continue to aggressively pursue new business to relocate in our communities, and to do that successfully we need to ensure a healthy and ready workforce.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

In 2017 and 2018, I served in the Kansas House of Representatives and proudly voted to end the devastating Brownback/Colyer tax experiment and supported policies that allowed us to take the first steps toward restoring our state. From that “experiment” we hopefully learned a few basic ideas, that tax policies should be simple, transparent, neutral, and stable.

In recent years, we have begun to consider new lines of taxation, like internet sales and increases in fuel tax. In light of the current crisis, we must be willing to explore ideas of all sorts to ensure we have the resources necessary to invest in our state. I am open to hearing the pros and cons of all tax reform ideas as we move forward to rebuild our state.

We will have plenty to explore after this public health crisis is over, so to say at this point what I would or wouldn’t do with regard to taxes is a little premature.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

As I mentioned before, there will be much to debate about the budget and taxes going forward. During the 2017-2018 legislative sessions, I was part of a bi-partisan coalition that crafted policy to fund our schools adequately and equitably. In 2019, the Legislature passed a school funding law that finally ended the years of litigation, but there is still more work to be done.

As an educator and business owner, I know that our community demands world-class public schools with a rigorous curriculum, small class sizes, and excellent teachers who prepare students for a competitive, ever-changing global economy. This requires adequate investments in education at all levels, from early childhood education programs through higher education, career and technical education, and job training programs. So, budget cuts for education would be at the bottom of my list.

Generally I believe we will need to share the burden of rebuilding our state after the pandemic. What that looks like is yet to be seen. Revenues to the State will take a huge hit following the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to be prepared to manage the needs of our citizens with a depleted revenue stream, while balancing the budget. As Senator, I will fight to cultivate new revenue streams and ensure that agencies have the necessary revenues necessary to serve Kansans as we recover. I’ll also fight to maintain a rainy-day fund for emergencies and support responsible budgeting to protect future generations from deficit.