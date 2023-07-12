WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Julie Rose Stroud

Biographical Information:

Environmental Health Safety and Quality Manager, Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences, Capitol Hill delegation experience to Congress and EPA officials for 2018 Farm Bill and Water Infrastructure Funding for new water treatment plant, City of Wichita Drinking Water Laboratory Technician, State of Kansas custodian, State of Kansas Environmental Compliance Regulatory Specialist, HS Environmental Science Teacher, USPS mail carrier, Mother of three, poet, music producer.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JulieRoseStroud.com

Linked In: Julie Rose Stroud

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: JulieRoseStroud

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

The Fentanyl crisis deserves immediate attention. We should focus on preventative measures especially in our youth, and lower socioeconomic communities by providing increased mental health resources, social services emotional support, education on drugs, opportunities for career growth and development and a way out of poverty.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

Encourage and motivate our youth and young adults to be the best versions of themselves and make opportunities available to lower socioeconomic communities that were previously not there or seeming unobtainable due to lack of connection or an understanding of attainability.

Understand the desires of our community and provide resources and support to enable our community to establish businesses.

Establish partnerships with innovative companies in various industries and bring them to Wichita.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

Establishing strong united community where we help and support one another established one day at a time by living and breathing support throughout our city government and all businesses and people and communities within our city

By encouraging people and supporting their dreams and visions we create a strong workforce and a thriving economic community. It will be through this that we are able to fund projects and further development of the downtown and riverfront areas.

What should be done about violence in the city?

The current programs for police should be improved. Safety meetings should be held daily where we discuss use of force and other safety topics. Mental health services should be more readily available to everyone including police.

I believe in preventative actions before reactive. We should focus more energy on preventing crimes through mental health services and creating a supportive community.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

Keep working with the non profit program we have in place and make it better by incorporating additional qualitative measures to ensure we are meeting our goals.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Increase availability by transportation and partner with our public schools system and non profits to create fish and hydroponic farming. Encourage and support our public schools to enable students to establish grocery stores, food markets, gardens and restaurants in areas where we need it most.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I would ensure every dime spent is spent for a reason. I would dramatically reduce wasteful decision making and encourage recycling and end of life use as long as it meets environmental health and safety standards.