TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office tracks voter registration information. Its website shows how many Kansans have registered as Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or unaffiliated.

As of mid-July, the website shows:

851,882 Republicans

495,574 Democrats

22,207 Libertarians

560,309 unaffiliated

The total number of registered voters in mid-July was 1,929,972.

If you visit the website, you can dig deeper and find county-by-county registration data and voter turnout numbers. You will also see how many people voted in person or by mail-in ballot.

Click here to see the information.