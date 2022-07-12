TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office tracks voter registration information. Its website shows how many Kansans have registered as Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or unaffiliated.
As of mid-July, the website shows:
- 851,882 Republicans
- 495,574 Democrats
- 22,207 Libertarians
- 560,309 unaffiliated
The total number of registered voters in mid-July was 1,929,972.
If you visit the website, you can dig deeper and find county-by-county registration data and voter turnout numbers. You will also see how many people voted in person or by mail-in ballot.
