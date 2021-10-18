Kathy Bond – Candidate for Wichita BOE – District 5

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

I am a retired business owner, a former Flight Attendant and a retired ballerina. Currently I am a substitute teacher for usd259. I was educated at Lutheran High School North in St. Louis, MO and earned my BA in Strategic Communications cum laude from Wichita State University. When attending WSU I was elected to the Student Government Association as the Senator who represented non-traditional students. At present, I am a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) as the chaplain of our local chapter, an Honorary Commander to Commander Vogel with the 22nd ARW McConnell AFB. I am currently Precinct Committeewoman in my district.

I have been married to Gary for almost 30 years. Together we have three adult children, two sons and one daughter. Our daughter is an elementary education teacher and our sons are in the Air Force, one active duty and the other a veteran with an Honorable Discharge. All three children and my husband went to WPS from K-12. My husband is a small business owner.

Currently I am a volunteer with Good Shepherd Hospice for our Veterans

I am a title holder as Mrs. United States 2012

I participated in Make a Wish by being a Wish Granter

Former Board Member with Ballet Wichita

Performer with Metropolitan Ballet of Wichita.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Kathy Bond for USD 259 School Board

What specific Wichita Public Schools issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

I will want to focus on student achievement and implement policies that will ensure our students’ success while making sure all students are at or above grade level by creating long-term proposals. I strongly believe that our educators need to have greater compensation for the additional responsibilities they have undertaken.

What are your thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed schooling? Include your thoughts on masks, social distancing, remote learning, and anything you would have done differently.

First, because this pandemic blindsided everyone, there were difficult decisions that were made. And one of those implementations was remote learning. With forced remote learning, our students are currently behind in their academics and sadly may not be as motivated with their education. Along with this there was and continues to be a disconnect between parents and the current school board.

What is your stance on critical race theory, knowing that USD 259 does not currently teach it?

Because I want to protect the values of educational principles, it is important to prevent Critical Race Theory from entering our schools, while we continue to teach history, the good and the bad as it empirically happened, not the way some have perceived it to have happened.

Would you change how much the school district spends on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

I would need to look at the budget and see what has worked for students and what has worked for educators. I believe if a policy has proven a lack of success, then funding needs to go to another priority.