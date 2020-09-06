KC Ohaebosim – Democrat for Kansas House, District 89

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Data Analysts, BA Management Information Systems Wichita State University. Former member of District 1 Advisory Board (City of Wichita), Former Democratic precinct committeemen, Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Facebook: KC Ohaebosim Kansas State Representative 89th District

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I’ve already voted to expand Medicaid several times in the legislature and this is an issue that residents here in the 89th district overwhelmingly want. Currently there are about 150,000 Kansans without health insurance.

Medicaid expansion will help reduce the number of the uninsured here in our state. It is projected that it will also create about 13,000 new jobs throughout our state if the expansion is to take place. Expanding Medicaid here in Wichita and across Kansas will be a huge investment in preventive care because people will not be afraid to go to the doctor for check ups nor will they be turned away for needed tests.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Knowing some of the health and even some of the environmental benefits of marijuana, I support the legalization of it.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I feel any changes made to the state’s abortion laws have to be reviewed by our courts.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

We need to continue to work with our farmers and ranchers and see how we can assist in areas like acquiring Hemp Farming permits or licensing.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Funding has always been an issue with both K-12 and for our Universities here in Kansas. We must make sure we continue to work in addressing this issue.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

In regards to DCF, the agency is making a lot progress compared to where it was at 2 years ago. We need to continue to support and properly fund the DCF to carry out its functions.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

From all the protest events that took place this past summer that started in Minneapolis Minnesota to across our entire nation, it’s clear that we need to have an open conversation and dialogue about how our laws are not being applied equally in our society particularly our criminal justice system.

This begins with criminal justice reform which will lead us to Law enforcement/police reform. This is what the Black Lives Matter movement has been about. We do need for our laws to be applied equally among all citizens here in our state regardless of their race, class, and gender.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Dialogues, Conversations, and Communication among all societies could promote social and racial justice.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

At this time, we need to keep following and listening to the medical expert advices from State officials to navigate our way out of this crisis during this pandemic that we are currently facing.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

States across our great nation are already facing budget shortfalls from falling tax revenue due to the Pandemic. We shouldn’t look to automatically increase or raise taxes. We could try and move our state’s money around if we can by delaying future projects if necessary.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I think we should continue to work with our federal congressional delegation to seek more federal aid from congress to fill some of the state’s budget deficits that this pandemic created for us. We shouldn’t cut money going towards our state’s social services.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I think we should work with our federal congressional delegation to seek more federal aid from congress to fill some of the state’s budget deficits that this pandemic created for us.