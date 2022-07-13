WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

A life-long Kansan and attorney committed to conservative principles, Senator Kellie Warren has demonstrated ability to not only win tough campaigns, but deliver once in office. Her desire to see conservative change in Kansas government led her from her kitchen table as a working mom of four to defeating two incumbents for the state legislature and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever lead the prestigious Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kellie Warren burnished her reputation as a competent, results-oriented conservative leader first in the Kansas House. She defeated a liberal incumbent in the primary before going on to easily win a General Election. In the Kansas House, Kellie served as a leading voice regarding property tax reform, worked to lower your utility bills, reduce the food sales tax, and preserve access to quality healthcare.

In 2020, knowing that conservative reforms would never happen without changes in the State Senate, Kellie heeded the calls to successfully challenge another incumbent. Her commitment to conservative constitutional principles and solutions-focused approach led her to become the first woman to ever lead the prestigious Senate Judiciary Committee, and as a freshman Senator. Warren also serves as the Vice-Chair for the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules & Regulations and is a member of Utilities, Local Government, and Transparency and Ethics committees.

Kellie’s respect for the rule of law, dedication to the country’s founding principles, and willingness to defend our Constitution quickly propelled her to become one of Kansas’ most respected new conservative leaders. Always one to stand up to the status quo and willing to take on the toughest of battles, Kellie’s legislative successes include passing some of the most consequential conservative reforms of this decade.

During her time in the Kansas Senate, Kellie shepherded to passage the Value Them Both Amendment, which protects existing, common-sense restrictions on abortion; stopped Governor Kelly’s unqualified judicial nominees; re-wrote Kansas’ emergency statutes to stop Governor Kelly’s mask mandate and stop private businesses from being shut down; passed novel legislation to require federal COVID funds be put in the hands of small businesses impacted by COVID shutdowns rather than grow government and fixed the loophole which allowed some sexual predators to prey on minor children.

Kellie and her husband, Pat, who is President of Kansas Speedway, both grew up in Overland Park, and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School. After high school Kellie went to and graduated from Cornell University before coming back to Kansas for Law School. At the University of Kansas Law School, Kellie served on the Kansas Journal of Law and Public Policy and the Legal Aid Clinic.

During her legal career, Warren has worked in law offices big and small, representing clients from Main Street to Wall Street, along with homeowners and neighbors. With over twenty-five years of courtroom and legal writing experience, Kellie has always worked hard and successfully advocated for her clients and their causes.

Kellie and Pat are the proud parents of four kids, three of whom are in Blue Valley K-12 schools, and one who is in college. Kellie enjoys being involved in the schools and community. She has enjoyed coaching their daughters’ sports teams, getting involved in their son’s outdoor activities, participating at church, serving on her kids’ schools’ PTO Boards, and spending time with her family and Eisenhower (“Ike”), and Louis, the family dogs.

KellieWarrenForAG.com

Facebook: Kellie Warren for Kansas

Twitter: Kellie Warren 4 AG

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? If it passes, what experience do you have to defend it against future lawsuits? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

I strongly support the Value Them Both Amendment and as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee helped successfully usher it through the Kansas Senate. If it passes, I will use the full force of my office to defend it against what will likely be attacks from the left. I will also strongly encourage the legislature to ensure that all our pro-life protections, such as the ban on dismsemberment abortions, are immediately restored.

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you will want to accomplish?

Defend the Constitution – The radical left believes that our Constitution can evolve and change over time. It is my belief that our Constitution must be protected and defended, as written. As Attorney General, I’ll defend both our federal and state constitutions from those who see either as living, breathing documents that they can mold as they see fit.

Limiting Government Overreach – Whether it is out-of-control regulations or the Biden and Kelly administration’s seeking to enact their policy agenda by executive order, I’ll work to stop them and protect the liberty of Kansans.

Standing With Our Police – The radical left’s attempts to defund our police are terribly misguided and dangerous public policy. I will stand with our police and strongly oppose efforts to reduce law enforcement funding and training. Our men and women in blue will have a vocal defender and reliable advocate in the Attorney General’s office.

What do you think is the main role of the Kansas Attorney General?

The primary task of the Kansas Attorney General is to be the chief legal advocate and law enforcement officer for the state of Kansas. This is why it is so critical to have an Attorney General with a proven record of victory and whose values are known to the people of Kansas.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I am highly cautious about legalizing marijuana. Any legalization effort must be narrowly tailored to help those who truly would receive a medical benefit and properly approved by the FDA, just like all other drugs.

What are your feelings about gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings?

I am a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. As Attorney General, it will be my foremost duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of Kansas, both of which are firm regarding the right to bear arms. Not only do restrictions on our constitutional rights not work, the proper solution to any problem is not to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I believe in equal opportunity and equal treatment under the law. As Attorney General, that will be my policy.

Should the Kansas Attorney General have a role in federal immigration issues? If so, what role?

We need to ensure that Kansas does not become a sanctuary state in any form. This is why with the Attorney General, I testified in favor of, and strongly supported the successful legislation to overturn the effort by Wyandotte County to create a sanctuary city.