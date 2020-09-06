Ken Collins – Republican for Kansas House, District 2

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am retired from AT&T and I currently own and operate a convenience store. I graduated from Girard High School and I have an Associates of Science from Fort Scott Community College and a Bachelors of Science in Computer Information Systems from Friends University. I have served on the city councils of both Edgerton, Kansas and Mulberry, Kansas. I am a veteran of the US Air Force and the Kansas Army National Guard.

Personal Information:

I am divorced and have no children.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

KenForKansas.net

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

No. I believe that the current KanCare system would be overloaded by the system as it currently exists. Of the 150,000 number that is often quoted as people who would be covered by expansion many of them are covered by insurance and will actually have poorer coverage from KanCare than what they currently have. I believe that a better solution would be to allow more association health plans to operate like the plan that is now available to members of the Kansas Farm Bureau.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I was once against the idea of legal marijuana but I have changed my views over the past two years. It does provide some relief to many people suffering with chronic conditions and with it now being allowed in neighboring states the social stigma is no longer there.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I am pro-life. I was in favor of the Value Them Both Amendment that fell short by four votes in the House of passing on to a vote of the people. I still support this amendment because without it abortion in Kansas could be performed without regulation. Any other medical procedure in Kansas is subject to regulation and abortion should not be an exception.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Agricultural operations have become very high tech and rural broadband is important for farmers and ranchers. Of course market prices are always an issue and when the attorneys general of several states joined together to ask the US Justice Department to investigate price swings I heard from constituents who asked me to encourage AG Schmidt to join in which he did.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

I believe that there should be an increasing emphasis on vocational education. Not all high school graduates need a traditional college degree so we should provide alternatives at both the high school and post secondary levels.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No, I have heard a number of complaints from both foster care parents and those who have children in the foster care system. The system is not working and the best interests of the children are not being met.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I have recently come to realize that as a white American my outlook on our society and that of minority Americans is not always the same. We should always strive to be more understanding and to treat each other with respect.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Keeping in mind my previous answer that people of different racial backgrounds tend to see things differently I believe that while not perfect in our country we all have the potential to make a better life for ourselves. We as people need to expand our social circle and get to know people with different backgrounds and experiences than what we have.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

The district that I represent is protected by small police and sheriffs departments that are staffed for the most part by men and women who work hard to do their jobs in a professional manner. Of course there are always things that can be done better and we should strive for that but we shouldn’t throw away what is good about law enforcement just for the sake of change.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No. During the stay at home order/shutdown I was flooded with complaints from constituents who were not able to work but were unable to access the unemployment benefits that were promised to them. While I am concerned about COVID and I take precautions in my own life and encourage others to do so it isn’t practical to conduct a long term statewide shutdown.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No, Another statewide shutdown would lead to disaster.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

We should encourage business to get back to work. I have for a long time been one to do business with neighborhood mom and pop operations whenever possible and I would encourage everyone to do the same. I like it when state and local governments adopt the same attitude and give preference to Kansas businesses.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I am afraid that with the lost tax revenue from the shutdown we will have to make cuts in all areas of state government including social services.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

As I previously mentioned it looks like all areas will need to tighten their belts. I have seen information provided by the Kansas Policy Institute showing that in many of the state’s larger school districts have given raises to administrators at a much higher rate than to other staff and faculty members. I know that salaries are determined at the local district level but school boards should take a look at their own practices before they expect more state funding.