Kirk Miller – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 1

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I went to work May 1st 1978 as a pipefitter apprentice in local 165 Topeka, Kansas and after a merger I retired from local 441 Wichita in 2014.

Education: 4 year apprenticeship local165 ** Hours at Highland ** Hours at the George Meany Institute ** Hours out of Washita in Michigan ** In 4th year of a class out of the University of the South.

9 years as a Business Agent for local 441, no military or political background. 5 years taking a message in the local jail.

Personal Information:

Father of 3 with the oldest daughter deceased of cancer. Son a plumber, daughter a school teacher, 5 grandchildren all in public schools.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Kirk Miller for Kansas Senate District 1

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, we have lost one area Rural hospital by 1 vote. All of our Rural hospitals and clinics agree it is needed.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

With proper medical oversight and pharmaceutical distribution. The tax money distribution should be voted on in a general election ballot to prevent the monies moved from their intended purpose.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

Not any major changes. Tax incentives for adoptive parents, and medical, nutrition, and tax incentives for the birth mother would reduce abortions.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Broadband and infrastructure are the top 2. Mexico is our largest buyer of our wheat is what leads to infrastructure.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

With the COVID lock ins 25% of the people have had suicidal thought, there is a need for canceling in the schools. Nutrition is another major item. Teachers need major tax breaks for their classroom expenditures.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

It has improved but like anything it needs reviewed and worked on.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The movement and protest are fine, destruction and violence are not.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Maybe a required course in school.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Lack of funding and poor pay needs looked at. Ideally, we would have experts in their assigned field answer calls with their field of expertise but in the world, we are in more training is the best we can do.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Yes, and another 5 or 6 weeks nationwide would have saved 150,000 lives.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

As a last resort yes. The factor is you can’t place a price on a life.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Back to traditional values, those that have should adopt a family that doesn’t, support local businesses, tip better, and those who are given billions in tax breaks to pay their own way.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Social services are needed now more than ever. Rearrange priorities.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

No cuts to schools. Kansas is ranked 44 out of 50 of recovery of money we pay to Washington DC, for instance if we would of started KanCare expansion in the beginning we would have had another 3 billion dollars in our state funds. Let’s find this money and bring it home.