WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We will update the profile when the candidate responds.

Biographical Information:

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? If it passes, what experience do you have to defend it against future lawsuits? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you will want to accomplish?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What do you think is the main role of the Kansas Attorney General?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What are your feelings about gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Should the Kansas Attorney General have a role in federal immigration issues? If so, what role?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.