Lance Berland – Republican for U.S. Senate

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am a lifelong devout Catholic. I am a former seminarian for the Wichita Diocese. I have worked in key roles in Family businesses since I was 9 years old. I have helped raise 6 teenagers fathered by other men. I am the adopted father of two wonderful sons who live in Salina with their mother. I was an exceptional student, but am mostly self-educated after going to a couple colleges for a semester each. I have been running a guerrilla grass-roots campaign for this office since September 15th of 2019.

Personal Information:

I am a divorced father of two teenage multi-ethnic sons that I adopted with my first wife as newborns. They attend Salina South. I have lived in the Abilene area, off-and-on for 34 years. I was born in Hays in 1974. i have lived for periods of my life in Colorado Springs, Salina, Wichita, Lawrence, and Sparks, Nevada. I love to travel and meet new friends. I am a people person. Always have been.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lance.berland.98

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LanceMBerland

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lancemichaelberland/

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist Leftist movement to divide and create tension between Americans. All of the funding sent to Black Lives Matter is funnelled to the Democrat Party through ActBlue. It is a deceptive, disruptive, and unAmerican fundraising tool of the Left. They should be dealt with as such.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Turn off the tell-a-vision. Go talk to real people, see that we all want the same basic things, and find common ground in Faith, and in the American ideals that have gotten us this far. Racism is kept alive, by the Leftist Democrats and all their nefarious allies in Media, Government, and Academia. I have friends of all races, and most creeds. I have always been a friend to all Americans of goodwill and good sense.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

We need new Conservative Christian Republican leaders at the local level who oversee these local law enforcement agencies. If the police will serve and protect, as is their calling, no reform is needed. Bad actors must be held accountable and not be above the very laws that they are supposed to be enforcing.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

I don’t believe there was ever a real “pandemic”. One corrupt organization determined that by fiat, and then all hell broke loose on this Nation and the world. Manufactured political and media pressure, forced our President to declare an unnecessary National Emergency that allowed all of the Leftists and complicit parties in all levels of Government to impose draconian lockdown measures, that were always unconstitutional. It has been the biggest fraud hoax to ever be perpetrated upon the American people. We had a worse disease outbreak in 1968-69. Not one discussion of any shutdowns then. We had Woodstock instead.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

No. The stimulus package was unnecessary because all of this Hysteria was unfounded. Business owners need to stand up for their Constitutional rights en masse. This was a painful wake-up call to all free-thinking capitalists. We have acquiesced too much of our power to Government. It must end soon, if we are to remain or strive to be a free people.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Truth. I will tell it every time, no matter how uncomfortable it might make some of my colleagues. Freedom. I will vote and debate in favor of more freedom for the American people, to self-determine and take responsibility for their own Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness, everytime. Health. The American people are being offered a fatal and toxic blend of choices, by Big Pharma, Big Media, and modern medicine today. I will stand up for the People’s right to work out their own health by working to restore the options available to people before the Rockefeller’s took over American “healthcare” in the early 1900’s.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Yes. The people need options and the freedom necessary to choose the right course of action to be as healthy as they choose to be. Too much good information has been suppressed and censored by Government agencies, and Corporations with a vested interest in “healthcare”. This goes all the way back to 1937 and earlier.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

Gun Control is wrong. Guns don’t kill people by themselves. Only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. I fully support the 2nd Amendment as it was ratified in 1789. The rights to keep and bear arms, SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

I do. The people who want to assimilate to being American citizens should have a simpler path to do so, legally. The borders should be secured by any means necessary, under our Constitution.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

I think our Nation’s security has never been stronger. We need to drain, cleanse, and dismantle the Swamp of D.C. that is showing itself to be more Anti-American than many of our adversaries outside of our borders.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Climate Change is the latest hoax campaign of the Left. For 50 years, it has been one after another to increase fear, leading to more taxes, regulations, and wasteful spending, that has been a terror for productive Americans to deal with. Congress should stay out of our environment. That alone will make this a healthier, cleaner, and more prosperous Nation.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

Never.