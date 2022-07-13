WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

I began my professional career working in New York with children with severe mental illness and, later in Denver, with children with severe respiratory disease.

In 1986, when Kansas became home, I became the first Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. For 18 years, I traveled to communities, large and small, working to enhance Kansans’ quality of life.

In 2018, I ran for Governor to use the knowledge, skill set and relationships I had developed during my time in the Senate to turn Kansas around and put our state back on the path to prosperity.

My husband, Ted Daughety, MD and I raised our daughters, Molly and Kathleen, in Topeka. Both are proud graduates of Topeka High School and the University of Kansas.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

LauraKellyForKansas.com

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

A woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her physician. I’ll continue to oppose all regressive legislation that allows politicians to interfere with individual freedoms or threatens the strides we’ve made in recent years to make Kansas a constructive place to do business. That includes opposing efforts to change the state constitution this August.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana would help Kansas’ economy grow by bringing in sufficient revenue to Kansas while creating jobs and bringing new businesses to the state. That’s why I introduced a bill to pay for Medicaid expansion by legalizing medical marijuana.

Kansas is one of three states that does not permit some form of medical marijuana use. This makes Kansas less competitive and leaves the state at an economic disadvantage. Not only would it benefit Kansas economically, it would also help Kansans with chronic pain and illness, children with severe seizures, and veterans suffering from PTSD.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

The fact that Kansas has not expanded Medicaid is beyond understanding. We have left nearly $6 billion on the table, forfeited 20,000 jobs, forced closure of rural hospitals, strained the budgets of our large urban hospitals as they provide uncompensated care, and lost much-needed health care providers to neighboring states. Each year as Governor, I have presented Medicaid Expansion proposals (all uniquely tailored to respond to stated legislative concerns). As long as I am Governor, I will continue to fight for Medicaid Expansion to provide access to healthcare for 150,000 Kansans and a healthier workforce for our businesses.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our state and they contribute to our biggest economic driver: the agriculture industry. That’s why I was the only Democratic governor to support the USMCA trade agreement. I also fully funded the state water plan for the first time in nearly 15 years, created the Office of Rural Prosperity, prioritized adding shortline rail projects to move products to market more cost effectively and more efficiently, and when natural disasters damaged our farmers and ranchers homes and livelihoods, we exempted sales tax on fencing materials and waived fees for replacement documents such as birth and marriage certificates.

Because of these investments, Kansas exceeded over $5 billion in agricultural exports, something never before accomplished in Kansas.

I will continue to invest in our agriculture industry and prioritize expanding access to high-speed internet, affordable moderate income housing and quality childcare. I will make strategic investments to bolster the animal health corridor.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

In 2018, I ran to be the Education Governor. Before I took office, Kansas public schools were chronically underfunded, leaving our children to suffer the consequences. That was unacceptable. All four budgets I have presented and, ultimately, signed into law have fully funded our K-12 system. Our schools are the foundation upon which we build and grow our state. Without a first-rate educational system, we cannot recruit or retain industry, fill our workforce pipeline, keep our talented young people here or lure them in from other states. Funding for schools is an essential investment in the future of Kansas. My budget included funding that has allowed universities to hold tuition rates flat. I will also redouble our efforts to ensure access to career and technical education, partnering with industry; explore innovative ways to recruit and retain workforce in our high-needs areas. I will continue to address housing needs, access to affordable childcare and health care.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I’m committed to making Kansas a safe place to raise a family, start a business, and start a career for all Kansans, and I will continue to ensure every Kansan is treated with dignity and respect.

I’ve prioritized diverse appointments to my cabinet, to boards and commissions, and to the courts to make Kansas’ criminal justice system a more fair and representative entity. I also established the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to search for ways the state can improve on these issues.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Inflation has been hard on everyone. That’s why I worked with both parties to balance our budget and deliver relief for every Kansan, cutting over $1 billion in taxes. We also axed the state’s food tax, which will save families an estimated $500 a year when fully eliminated. In my second term, I will continue fighting for responsible tax cuts that keep more money in Kansans’ wallets.