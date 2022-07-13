WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

What is your experience in criminal law, family law, or civil cases?

I served as a Revisor of Statutes for eight years, helping to draft the laws in all legal areas. I have practiced criminal law in Montgomery County since 2011 both as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney. Further, I have previously served as a Judge Pro Tem for Coffeyville Municipal Court.

Have you ever faced a professional ethical dilemma? How did you resolve it?

Yes. I contacted the Disciplinary Administrator’s office for advice and followed the advice to the letter.

Have you observed an injustice in court? How did you respond to it?

Yes. It was a client who was harmed and I had to file an ethical complaint against another attorney on the client’s behalf.

Have you ever been disciplined for judicial misconduct? If so, what were the circumstances?

No.