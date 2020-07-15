Lon E. Pishny – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 39

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Financial Counselor; BS and MS degrees from Fort Hays State University (FHSU); Currently a Finney County Commissioner; Past member of the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees and the KPERS Board of Trustees; Current member of the Kansas Statewide Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force; Current chairman of the St. Catherine Hospital Foundation Board; Current member of the FHSU Foundation Board of Trustees; Past member of numerous local and state boards and task force groups

Personal Information:

Born and raised on a farm in Marshall county; Lifelong Kansan; Have lived in Finney county since 1981; Married to Janyth (Frack) for 50 years in August 2020; Two married children with families who live in the Kansas City area

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

LonPishny.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

All lives matter. My life, both personal and professional, is based on Biblical principles and values. We are taught to love all people, even those with whom we might disagree. People have a right to exercise their free speech (even though I pray that speech will be respectful not hurtful). However, when actions lead to destruction of property and taking lives that is when freedom of expression has become criminal activity.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

To love our neighbor as ourselves. When we begin thinking more of others than ourselves, then we will begin to respect other people and their property. And, when people use violent actions to make a point, they need to understand those actions are like a boomerang – They are thrown toward others but always come back to them.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Only from a standpoint that policies may need to be reviewed. I do not favor broad national or state reforms/reviews. Local law enforcement agencies know what works best in their respective communities. And, we must not disband law enforcement agencies.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do not support shutdowns. That action primarily hurts (and did hurt, even to extent of permanent closures) small businesses, the backbone of our state and national economies, whose owners are most capable of making wise decisions.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No, I would not support another shutdown.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

We need to support and encourage small businesses. I continue to study this issue as to how that is best accomplished.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

If tax dollars are being used as “handouts” rather than encouraging people to get a “hand up,” then I believe those programs should be carefully examined and maybe revamped or discontinued. I believe we have a responsibility to assist those who cannot help themselves (i.e., widows, orphans and disabled). However, our tax dollars should not be used to enable those who are capable of helping themselves.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

All areas of the state budget need to be examined, both on the revenue side as well as the expenses. I continue to study this issue. However, I believe we must balance our state’s budget, just as I have counseled clients for 40 years to “not spend more than they earn.” Education is definitely a huge portion of the state budget and should be examined from a perspective of the whether or not our tax dollars are producing results that assure us “products” of the education system in Kansas will be “positive contributors to the economic and social well-being of society.”