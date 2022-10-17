WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Loren John Hermreck

Biographical Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

HermreckForKansasHouse.squarespace.com

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

I believe we need to reduce and remove some taxes that Kansans are forced to pay. As well, our local government needs to reduce their spending and make our tax dollars more transparent on what they are spending it on. I advocated for many years to abolish the sales tax on our basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, and clothing. With inflation on the rise, it will be hard to fully deal with the high cost on many items. But I believe these steps will help many Kansans keep more money on their pockets.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

Recognizing that abortion is a sensitive issue and that people can hold good-faith views on all sides, I believe that government should be kept out of the matter, leaving the question to each person for their conscientious consideration.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Libertarians believe that healthcare prices would decrease and quality and availability of healthcare would increase if providers were freed from government meddling and control.

Virtually every person wants access to quality healthcare at an affordable price. Libertarians think the best way to achieve this is by removing government interference and enabling free markets.

Government inappropriately controls our healthcare in many ways:

Government and a handful of insurance companies have a virtual monopoly as payers. Because of this, they make most of the decisions about what kinds of healthcare are available.

Government regulates where, when, and who may open new healthcare facilities.

Government agencies greatly slow development of and access to new medicines, devices, and technologies that may improve quality of care and reduce cost of care

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

Decriminalize marijuana. Treat it like alcohol. No one should be in prison over a plant. It should be sold recreationally with low to minimum taxes. I say this because if government are putting high taxes on the sales of marijuana, it will keep the black market alive. Why would someone spend $100 when they could get it from a dealer for $60. I believe in no victim, no crime. It’s not a crime if someone decides to use marijuana.

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

Well this is a tough subject and I won’t please everybody. I’m a professional mma fighter. I currently fight for a organization called Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It would more than likely be a unfair advantage for a female fighter to go against a transgender fighter. If the female consents to the fight, so be it. But I lean more against it.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

I believe we should remove the D, R , and L away from the candidates running. So people don’t blindly vote for a candidate that’s in the party they lean towards. Individuals voting would have to look up and research the candidate they are going to vote for.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

America’s free market in agriculture, the system that feeds much of the world, has been plowed under by government intervention. Government subsidies, regulation, and taxes have encouraged the centralization of agricultural business. Government export policies hold American farmers hostage to the political whims of both Republican and Democratic administrations. Government embargoes on grain sales and other obstacles to free trade have frustrated the development of free and stable trade relationships between peoples of the world.

The agricultural problems facing America today are not insoluble, however. Government policies can be reversed. Farmers and consumers alike should be free from the meddling and counterproductive measures of the federal government — free to grow, sell, and buy what they want, in the quantity they want, when they want. Five steps can be taken immediately:

(Candidate’s answer ended here. KSN News reached out to ask what the five steps are. We will update this story when we get the information.)

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

One-size-fits-all education, as mandated by the Department of Education, is holding America’s children back.

Every child is different. Every community is different.

Education should be chosen to fit the needs of each child and situation and teachers, parents, and students should be able to make their own choices. They are far better able to assess the needs of a particular child than an agency far off in Washington.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

As Libertarians, we seek a world of liberty: a world in which all individuals are sovereign over their own lives and are not forced to sacrifice their values for the benefit of others.

We believe that respect for individual rights is the essential precondition for a free and prosperous world, that force and fraud must be banished from human relationships, and that only through freedom can peace and prosperity be realized.

Consequently, we defend each person’s right to engage in any activity that is peaceful and honest, and welcome the diversity that freedom brings. The world we seek to build is one where individuals are free to follow their own dreams in their own ways, without interference from government or any authoritarian power.