Lyndy Wells – Candidate for Wichita Mayor

Biographical Information:

Banker, retired after 43 years

Director of Public Affairs at Intrust Bank in Wichita

Bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in Hastings, NE

Wichita resident since 1999, grew up in Newton, Kansas

Community development, chairing many organizations, boards and committees

First campaign for an elected office

Personal Information: Married to Marty Wells. We have three children and five grandchildren.

Campaign website: Wells for Mayor, Lyndy Wells for Mayor Facebook

What specific Wichita issues do you think deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Many of our recent decisions have been made without full community input and commitments are made before the public knows about them. I plan to engage the public and open our communication to make sure taxpayer dollars are prioritized to deal with the most important issues first. With our vulnerable water treatment facilities, we must defer projects like our new ballpark until we can cover basic infrastructure needs.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

I don’t believe the Mayor or City Council can grow the economy. I believe the public officials must create the environment that encourages business investment to grow our economy. We must make it easier to do business in Wichita and work with each other to leverage our scarce resources to achieve common goals.

What is your vision for downtown, the baseball stadium & Delano?

I would like for our central core to be dynamic and inviting to improve our Quality of Place. We should enable gathering spaces and a cultural environment to encourage private investment. The public needs to be engaged to provide direction and support and the public investment should support the interests of the entire city.