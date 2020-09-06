Marcey Gregory – Democrat for Kansas House, District 85

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Co-owner, MG Ventures, property management, graduate Wichita North High School, 2 years at WSU, Mayor, City of Goddard, KS 2007-2017

Personal Information:

Married to Gary for 39 years, two adult sons, Steven and Stacy

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MarceyForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, to provide health care coverage to Kansans who don’t have access to it, as well as to protect rural regional hospitals, who supply good paying jobs to the communities where they exist.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

If a medical doctor feels marijuana would bring relief from pain and suffering to their patient, I am all for it.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

My children are my greatest blessing from God. If a doctor told me my pregnancy was complicated and my baby wouldn’t survive, and I might not survive as well, I would pray about it, but I would risk it and try to carry the child to term. No one should make that decision but me and my doctor.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

During my time as Mayor, I served as Water Resource Chair for the Regional Area Economic Partnership Board and I know Farmers and Ranchers are concerned with Water Rights, and ensuring a good quality water supply is available and accessible to everyone.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Kansas Public Schools need to be safe for students as well as staff, adequately funded and it should provide students with a solid aptitude in STEM subjects. Universities should be funded to the extent that families from every economic level can afford a college education.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

There have been many complaints in the past couple of years about both DCF and Foster Care programs. I think it needs to be scrutinized and possible restructuring and/or other changes made.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I think it gets misunderstood sometimes, when people think it is about valuing black lives over police officers. There are black officers too. This is one of the most challenging issues we face today and we have to do the hard work and find a way to balance how a community is served by law enforcement and make sure every citizen regardless of color is treated fairly, justly and without injury or violence.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need leaders who are aware that social and racial inequality exists and are willing to work to create programs that educate and promote diversity initiatives at all levels, be it the classroom, workplace, etc.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

In Goddard our PD promoted the concept of “Community Policing”. Our officers were encouraged to drive the neighborhoods, meet children out playing in their yards, and be present at community events. When Officers know the families in the community they serve, and the community, especially the youth, know them, there is more often a mutual sense of trust and respect.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Yes, I support business shutdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus. I am a business owner myself, but public safety must come first. I was pleased however when they made the decision to allow local health departments make the call about how to respond to the pandemic. Locals can assess the threat and take appropriate steps for the protection of their citizens.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Scientists seem to believe we are close to having a vaccine, so if numbers stay as projected, hopefully that won’t happen, but as I stated above, I will support whatever steps are necessary to keep people safe.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

This is a tough one, I think two good steps would be to encourage Kansans to shop local when it is possible, and also incentivize new business creation and existing business expansion to put more people to work.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Like many Kansans I feel like we pay a lot in taxes, so no, I don’t favor higher taxes for more social services, but no, I don’t believe we should cut money for social services to lower taxes, because that would negatively impact the elderly and the poor who depend a great deal on those services.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

We need to wait and see if there is a projected budget shortfall, but no, I wouldn’t support budget cuts for schools.