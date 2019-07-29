Marty Mork – Candidate for Wichita Mayor

Biographical Information:

Disabled since 2004 with rheumatoid arthritis

Kansas State grain inspection, 13 years

Boeing, 5 years

8th grade, Hadley Junior High

Personal Information: I have been married for 34 years come this August, I have five children and 16 grandchildren

Campaign website: Marty Mork for Mayor Faebook

What specific Wichita issues do you think deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Great paying jobs, cutting business taxes to as close to zero as possible and that will bring in great paying jobs like manufacturing jobs, high tech jobs, Industrial Hemp jobs, and so many more, I support cutting taxes and stop big spending and make the government as small as possible and gets out of the people’s way.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Cutting taxes and stop big spending, cutting business taxes to zero or as close to it as possible will bring in big companies that will pay great wages with great benefits, the people of Wichita need great paying jobs not a beautiful building to look at.

What is your vision for downtown, the baseball stadium & Delano?

I don’t like the fact that the Mayor and city council voted to spend over 80 million dollars on a new ballpark and did it on with the people’s money without putting it to the people to vote on it, that 80 million dollars could have went to the new water treatment plant so the people Wichita could have good clean water, the Mayor and city council that we have now all support high taxes and big spending and I’ll cut taxes and stop big-spending.