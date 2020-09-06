Mary Ware – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 25

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I grew up in a working class family in the same district I now proudly represent. My father was a precinct committeeman and I was introduced to politics as a child canvassing at his side and listening to him discuss the issues of the day with our neighbors. I was raised to ask the difficult questions and to keep asking until I understood the answers. My working life has been a patchwork typical of my generation. Hourly wage jobs for small businesses and retail management positions for large corporations. Phlebotomist for the Red Cross and Certified Message Therapist. Also housewife and mother of three amazing children. The grandchild count is holding at two, for now. Today, I own my own business, and I feel that this myriad of experience, along with the critical thinking I learned in my childhood, is what makes me a unique and effective legislator for the state of Kansas.

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

WareForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, I support expanding the Medicaid program KanCare. Not only would expansion provide much-needed healthcare for at least 150,000 Kansans, but it would also save our rural hospitals, protect thousands from losing access to their current healthcare providers, and create highly skilled jobs. Kansas taxpayers have been paying for expanded Medicaid for years without reaping the rewards. To date, Kansas has lost 4.2 BILLION dollars due to not expanding Medicaid. It’s time to bring those dollars back to Kansas and ensure every Kansan has access to affordable quality healthcare.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

The legalization of medical marijuana in Kansas is long overdue. We know that medical marijuana can have a significant impact on the quality of life for so many Kansans. From treating seizures to treating PTSD for our Veterans, medical marijuana is proving to be a life saving remedy for a multitude of medical conditions.

In addition to the medical benefits, legalizing medical marijuana would provide Kansas with a new tax revenue stream, create jobs and spur small business growth.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

Bodily autonomy is a constitutional right and fundamental freedom recognized by the Kansas Supreme Court. The decisions made are between a patient and their doctor. I appreciate that this is a deeply personal and complex issue for the individual involved. Each situation is unique and calls for careful consideration. Our state needs to respect this privacy.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Kansas agriculture accounts for over 40% of the total Kansas economy. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I know how important it is to ensure our farmers and ranchers have the ability to keep feeding the world. We can start by reducing the property tax burden and supporting our rural communities by reinstating the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund. Our rural communities are shrinking and our rural hospitals are closing. We must expand Medicaid and ensure our farmers and ranchers have access to healthcare, hospitals, mental health services and tele-medicine. By investing in broadband and infrastructure we can help make sure our farmers and ranchers have the tools they need. Lastly, protecting our water supply is critical. Without a clean, stable water supply there would be no Kansas agricultural industry.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

The future of Kansas lies with the children of Kansas. We must make sure we have adequately funded schools that are safe for students and teachers. Young professionals are leaving Kansas and the Wichita area at staggering rates. If we want to keep our young talent and grow our economy, we need to make sure that Kansas is the best place to raise a family. That means we must invest in education, pay our teachers adequately and ensure a safe learning environment. Every Kansas child deserves an education at a high caliber school from top-notch educators.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

Under Brownback, the State of Kansas made drastic cuts to the foster care system. The damage done to the Foster Care system and DCF has placed the safety and wellbeing of many Kansas children at risk. These issues include too many children spending nights sleeping in offices, lack of stability in foster home placements, and increases in children entering the system. I support Governor Laura Kelly’s efforts to restore the Foster Care system and give DCF the resources to provide stability and safety for the children of Kansas. I look forward to supporting her administration in the effort to reform Foster Care during the next legislative session.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support the Black Lives Matter movement. Before statehood, Kansas was settled by people who believed that slavery was wrong, and after statehood became a refuge for slaves searching for freedom. Today, I would like to see us be a leader in addressing the long-lasting repercussions of that sad history: racial profiling, wage disparity, dissemination in the workplace, unequal access to home and business loans and unfair treatment in the courts.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Governor Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equality and Justice is a great start. Its purpose is to develop and recommend policy actions that can create meaningful and lasting change. The work that needs to be done to ensure a just and equitable Kansas is ongoing. Racial inequality and injustice have been part of our nation’s history for far too long – including barriers to employment, educational opportunities, health care, and housing. It’s time to listen, learn, and act.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Our law enforcement officers should be held to the highest standard and also, they should be paid accordingly. Our officers put their lives on the line on a daily basis and are under an immense amount of pressure. We must make sure that police have the mental health resources they need to cope with the stressful situations they regularly encounter. Police need to be able to focus on the job of keeping Kansas communities safe instead of being expected to deal with issues such as homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health. Our police deserve better pay, better training, more mental health resources, and less distraction to do the job they were hired to do. These are the types of reforms I support.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

As a small business owner, I have been directly affected by the economic impacts of COVID -19 and even had to make the difficult decision to (permanently) close one of my stores. Our small businesses and working Kansans are hurting. We must continue to support and open up businesses while ensuring that our workforce, particularly our essential workers, can be kept safe.

Success requires a reasonable balance between driving our economy and public safety. In some cases, it may be necessary to close businesses for a period of time to save lives. These decisions should be based on advice from medical professionals, not partisan politics. We can all do our part to keep businesses open by wearing masks and following the advice of our medical professionals.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Those decisions should be left up to the board of health in each county. Local officials and medical professionals are best suited to make informed decisions based on the current situation in their communities. Because many of our hospitals are regional, what communities choose to do can have a regional impact. If our hospitals were to become overwhelmed and local communities failed to act causing other communities to suffer, there would be a need to consider statewide action.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Kansans are resilient and I have no doubt that we are on the path to economic recovery. First and foremost we must make sure our working Kansans and our small businesses have the support they need. We have the opportunity to create new highly skilled jobs by investing in infrastructure, renewable energy, and expanding Medicaid. Legalizing medical marijuana would not only create new jobs, it would spur small business growth and create a new tax revenue stream. I support Governor Kelly’s push to bring the new U.S. Space command to Kansas.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I do not support cutting social services as a means to lower taxes. Many Kansans are in need of these services now more than ever. Before the pandemic hit, we were making progress in recovering from the failed Brownback tax experiment. I support continuing reversal of those disastrous policies which shifted the tax burden onto workers and Kansas families.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I support Governors Kelly’s budget cuts which preserve critical funding for Kansas schools, infrastructure, and other core programs for economic development. In addition to cutting discretionary spending, we have an opportunity to increase tax revenue by legalizing medical marijuana. We must balance fiscal responsibility while ensuring we have the tools to support our small businesses as well as attract new businesses and innovative industries