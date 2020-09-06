Matthew Clark – Libertarian for Kansas House, District 23

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Airline Pilot. BS in Aviation with a minor in History from the University of Nebraska at Omaha

Personal Information:

My wife and I have lived in Overland Park since we married in 2013. In July 2019 we welcomed our beautiful daughter into the family. We love this area and it would be my privilege to serve as your representative.

I am running to be your representative in the Kansas House of Representatives because I trust you to make the best decisions for you and your family. I trust you to spend your money in ways that are best for you. I want to see a reduction in the size and intrusiveness of the Kansas government so that Kansans are more free and keep more of their income.

I view being a representative as a short term service opportunity, continuing a track record of service to my community. I grew up in Des Moines, IA where my favorite service work was Habitat for Humanity. Attending college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, I earned my degree in Aviation with a minor is History. The university did not have a Habitat chapter on campus so I tried and failed to start one my sophomore year, but joined a successful attempt at forming the campus chapter my senior year. Before leaving for Kansas City after college, I consulted several area high schools attempting to form the city’s first high school Habitat chapters. Moving to the Kansas City area in 2011, I began work as an airline pilot and struggled to volunteer while adjusting to a traveling lifestyle. I found the ironically named program JetExpress, where I’ve volunteered driving senior citizens for five years. (They always need more drivers) Serving in various ways at my church has always been important to me as well.

Volunteering as the Hotel Committee Chairman for my former employer’s pilot union was probably the most applicable to politics. At the regional airline we often spent more nights in hotels than at home and pilots had very strong opinions on where we stayed. I learned about soliciting opinions, not giving too much weight to the loudest voices just for being loud, finding win win scenarios for the company and crews, when to take a stand and when to negotiate.

My involvement in politics is reluctant and started with a life long interest and study of history. When I study the founding of America, in particular the process that resulted in our constitution, I find myself wondering how our governments have become expansive instead of limited. Both Republicans and Democrats have continued to expand our city, county, state and federal governments. Budgets, taxes, and debt are almost always increasing. There is hardly any part of life that the two party duopoly doesn’t want to “fix” with more government rules, regulations and taxes. I will work to unite Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians in the Kansas Legislature around bills that reduce spending, reduce taxes and keep the government out of everyday decisions that should be made by individuals.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MattClarkKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I do not. We need to stop expanding government. The Federal government pays for most of the expansion and is almost $27,000,000,000,000 in debt and the state is facing a massive deficit as well. We have to stop growing government.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Legalize all cannabis and tax it at the stand state sales tax. Medical cannabis should be tax free if purchased with a prescription or medical cannabis card program.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

Not at this time. I’m anxious to see what complete ramifications of last year’s supreme court ruling has on the current laws. My focus would be deregulation in other pro life area and abolishing the death penalty.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

There are no farms or ranches in my geographically small district. If any farmer has an unnecessary or overly burdensome regulation or law that needs repealed, I’d be happy to sponsor a bill to repeal anything like that.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Even pre-covid, I want to see more widespread online choices for our public school middle and high school students. It is financially efficient for the state budget, could work well for students of any income level, and can better prepare students for the increasingly internet based job market.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No and no. Residents in my district have told me they are afraid of losing their kids to DCF for secretly using cannabis for medical reasons. Cannabis legalization would reduce any cases related to that.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I understand why most in the movement marching and have joined the marches on occasion. There are many injustices that see no disciplinary action, no criminal accountability, no civil accountability. So many of the criminal justice problems we have in this state and country are directly tied to the racist failed war on drugs. The militarization of the police, no knock raids, ridiculous sentencing lengths for drug offenses. We have way little no know transparency in Kansas when it comes to police disciplinary records and public access to body camera footage. Too many police departments don’t use body cameras. We need real transparency in Kansas. We need to begin to wind down the war on drugs. We can legalize cannabis and reduce all other drug possession offenses to misdemeanors. I have had all my criminal justice reforms on my website since February. Before George Floyd, the killings of Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Daniel Shaver, Jon Albers and Andrew Finch all helped convince me that we desperately criminal justice reforms in Kansas. To me, the answer is transparency and legalizing the victimless crimes that have been the basis for many of these tragedies.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Refer to my website and the last answer for a whole host of reforms I want to see in Kansas.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes. Transparency and accountability are missing in Kansas. We need to end Civil Asset Forfeiture. I want to free police resources from the war on drugs and other crimes with no victims. Police play an important role in Kansas and will continue to do so even after major reforms. Again, please refer to my website for more of my reform idea. I have more details there than any other candidate website I have found.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No. The health department should provide the public with best available information so that individuals and businesses can adapt to the public health threat. So many businesses were never given the chance to adapt. They were shutdown while the big box stores thrived, that was wrong. It is not the role of government to decide what is or is not essential. When your job and your business feed your family and put a roof over your head then your job or business is essential to you.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No more shutdowns.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Get the government out the way.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I wouldn’t cut social services just to achieve lower taxes. I would not want to raise taxes for more social services.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Criminal justice reforms could reduce spending and raise tax revenue with cannabis legalization(also creates thousands of jobs). Legalizing sports betting will raise revenue. We can stop shipping inmates to private prisons in Arizona. We can stop spending so much money on probation supervision by cutting the maximum probation lengths in half. We can fix the unreasonable prison sentencing for drug offenders. Given the massive deficit Kansas faces due to Covid and the shutdowns and how much of the budget goes to schools, I doubt the budget can be balanced without some cuts to schools. As I hope you can tell, I will try to provide a host of other revenue and cost savings first. We should not be raising taxes in a recession, we already take too much from Kansans.