Matthew Joyce – Democrat for Kansas House, District 81

Senior Systems Integration Engineer and Spirit AeroSystems, BS in Mechanical Engineer from Kansas State University, Current Midwest Chair of SPEEA, serving as a Council Rep since 2006, Currently serving on the USD260 Derby School board since 2009, previously serving as president of the school board twice.

Married since 1994 with two adult daughters

JoyceForKansas.com

Facebook: Joyce for Kansas

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I strongly support expansion of KanCare Medicaid program to help cover over 150,000 Kansans… especially since that revenue would come from the federal level.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Legalization of medical marijuana is a priority, but I would prefer to use Colorado as a template for full legalization as a new revenue resource for the state.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

Reproductive rights are legal under current federal law. I oppose any effort to spend valuable legislative time – paid for by our tax dollars – to process, debate, and vote on laws or amendments that cannot be enforced.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Protect 2nd amendment and property rights – legalize marijuana so farmers have another cash crop at their disposal

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

At a minimum, maintain or increase funding for public education in the state for both K-12 and universities. I would also push returning due process to teachers at the K-12 level.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

The DCF was very problematic under Brownback administration. We need to support the reforms the current administration is implementing.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Black Americans are 5 times as likely to be killed by police. If a few bad protesters ruin your opinion of the rest of the overwhelmingly peaceful ones, imagine what the protesters think of a few bad police officers who use excessive force to kill those they are sworn to protect.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

First off, everyone needs to have a public conversation and admit we as a nation have a problem with race. Second we need to tackle judicial reform to ensure that the justice system is truly blind when it comes to race. It won’t be easy, but we have to take the first steps and find our way as a nation.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Implementing all of the 8 Can’t Wait use of force policies would be great start. Adequate funding must be included for all the training to implement these polices.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Yes, but just as the Sedgwick County Health Department has directed. We also must be mindful of how difficult this has been are our local businesses and must continue to think outside the box to accommodate them but in a safe manner for everyone’s sake.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Again, I would defer to the Sedgwick County Health Department or the Kansas Health Department guidance. Politics should be left out the decision process.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I would work with the federal government to eliminate the tariffs that are hurting the Kansas economy specifically. I would also request that our federally elected officials in congress work on an aid package for the state of Kansas.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

No, I would not cut Social Services, but I would want a review all of the states out-sourced services and see if there would be any cost savings by bringing it back in house.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

As I stated earlier I would not favor any funding cuts for public education. I would fund any shortfalls with full legalization of marijuana and the tax revenue it would bring in.