Melissa Gregory – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 30

Public Servant.

Wichita Public Schools, Bachelor’s Degree from Wichita State University.

District Director and Chief of Staff for the Fourth District Kansas Congressman, key assistant for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Manager of the Wichita office and director of Senior Health Insurance Counseling in the Kansas Insurance Department. Director of Appointments for two Kansas governors, recruiting and vetting candidates to serve on professional boards and commissions. Member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s transition team. Locally, I have been active, serving on the boards of KANSEL supporting flexible learning for disadvantaged individuals, and Envision which enables blind or visually impaired people to create paths for independence, and as a trustee for the Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

While we don’t know what the state will look like in January when the next Legislature convenes, I want to lend my experience and focus on restoring jobs lost to the pandemic, providing access to affordable healthcare, keeping people safe and healthy, expanding Medicaid and covering pre-existing conditions. We also need to protect public education funding and reform our law enforcement/judicial justice/juvenile justice/corrections system.

I was born and raised in Wichita. I attended public schools and worked my way through college, graduating from Wichita State University. I have a son who is a schoolteacher. I have been married to Jim Gregory for more than 30 years. He runs a small aviation business.

In addition to my professional career, I have volunteered and supported a number of non-profit organizations. I served on the Board of Directors for the Envision Foundation, helping individuals with vision issues; the Board of Directors for Kansas School for Effective Learning, aiding undereducated individuals obtain better education credentials to get better jobs; and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

GregoryForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

One of my highest priorities is supporting Medicaid expansion because 150,000 Kansans need this, even more so during a pandemic. Some of the people working hard and providing essential services are working poor who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford to take care of their family’s basic needs and health care. Expanding Medicaid will benefit these working families and could help restore medical services in communities where hospitals and clinics have been forced to close or curtail services.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Kansas is one of only four states that have not enacted a state law allowing medical use of marijuana. It’s time for the state legislature to review the issue and find the right program for Kansas.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I oppose efforts to amend the constitution on this matter. As a woman and a mother, I am very clearly supportive of a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. The 30th District has people who favor my position and others who don’t, and I acknowledge that and will listen to differing points of view.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has added stress to our Kansas farmers and ranchers. Drawing on my experience as a key assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and Chief of Staff to the Fourth District Congressman, I will work to retain and expand farms, ranches and agribusiness in the state, which are all under tremendous financial and environmental pressure. We must do everything we can to protect our nation’s food security at a time when our supply chains are being tested by the pandemic. I will work to keep our essential food chain workers safe and healthy for the long haul.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

I am adamant about supporting a quality education for every child in Wichita and throughout Kansas. The Brownback-Wagle tax experiment crippled our public schools. Governor Kelly started the process of repair and now the coronavirus has set that effort back. If I become a state senator, I will help Governor Kelly continue to rebuild our schools and universities.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

NO ONE in Kansas should be satisfied with the current foster care system, It will take more time and resources to repair damage to the Dept, of Children and Families and the foster care system from unforgiveable cuts, which eliminated many social workers and child protection professionals, and slashed mental health services for children in foster care. Under the previous administration, the number of children in state care ballooned from 3,500 to approximately 7,500. Governor Kelly has worked to improve the system by reorganizing and consolidating scattered services of mental health, foster care and juvenile justice into a cohesive and coordinated Department of Human Services. But these improvements were denied by the Kansas Legislature under Sen. Susan Wagle.

Kansas has done better for its children in foster care in the past and must do better again. We will serve and protect children and families again when the people of Kansas care enough to and making the care of children in its custody a sacred priority once more.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

We must address long overdue racial equality reforms. Black lives DO matter. The safety and security of EVERY Kansan is critical. I have joined Mayor Brandon Whipple and Councilperson Brandon Johnson (who also serves as Governor Kelly’s Chair of the Kansas Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission) in supporting the Wichita budget action that actually increased police funding and directed more resources at better solutions for treating mental health and other social services included in the ICT-1 program. More action is needed for all of our citizens concerning mental health and social services. I pledge myself to ongoing vigilance and ultimately a solution that protects all Kansans.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Kansas prisons are reeling from years of underfunding, neglect, and a rampaging Coronavirus pandemic. Our entire law enforcement, judicial justice, juvenile justice and corrections systems desperately needs reform. I will be closely watching the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission and the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, and Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training for their thoughtful analysis and recommendations. These exceedingly difficult issues require thoughtful and reasonable actions.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Clearly, the nation would benefit from appropriate law enforcement reform. On the local and state level, I have joined Mayor Brandon Whipple and Councilperson Brandon Johnson (also serving as Governor Kelly’s Chair of the Kansas Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission) in supporting the Wichita budget action that actually increased police funding and directed more resources at better solutions for treating mental health and other social services included in the ICT-1 program. More action is needed on mental health and social services.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

While no one is able to unequivocally predict the continuing path of the pandemic that has stricken the world or what decisions will face us, I will rely on the scientists and medical professionals to guide my approach, not political ramifications or posturing. Unfortunately, the Legislature obstructed the ability of the Governor to apply reasonable policies and procedures to limit the impact of COVID-19 leaving the state and communities with an inadequate patchwork of protections against the pandemic.

Lacking Federal leadership, the Governor should be able to drive the statewide response to COVID-19. As a member of Governor Kelly’s Transition Team, I know the diligence that resulted in selecting Dr. Norman to head the KDHE. This is the team you want. Legislators who drag their feet for whatever reasons have not helped Kansans or the economy during this pandemic. The Governor’s access to state and federal scientific and medical resources results in informed decisions. We must overcome the Coronavirus before our businesses and economy can function properly and profitably.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

First, we have to conquer the pandemic, keeping the entire state of Kansas healthy and safe. That will also help recruiting businesses into the state. We have to replace the jobs lost to the national fallout from COVID-19 and build on our reputation as a state with a rebounding business climate, a strong financial profile and businesses that embraces diversity on the path to full recovery and growth.

As individuals and small businesses flee congested areas, we should highlight our family-friendly communities, the rebuilding public schools and higher educational excellence. We need to extend support to our existing small and large businesses, retain the talented workforce, highlight our entrepreneurial spirit and accelerate recruiting new businesses with incentives for key industries. Recent job growth initiatives and restoration of the International Division in the Department of Commerce is another step in the right direction for our exporting companies and global recruiting efforts. I understand economic development and have hands on experience in government addressing impediments to growth and success.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Expanding Medicaid in Kansas, funded mostly by the Federal government, will have a positive impact on social and mental health issues among our state’s disadvantaged populations. Reversing years of neglect and lack of compassion among some legislators would also help to reach more successful improvements to mental health solutions and drug addiction programs. Expanded Medicaid would also strengthen social services delivery programs to help the budget for these issues.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

While no one knows how big the budget hole will actually be when the next Legislature convenes, it will be a huge problem. We need new and thoughtful leaders who will leave politics behind them to come up with real solutions to the deficits that the pandemic response has rendered at the local, state, and federal levels. Before the pandemic, our state’s economy was just beginning to recover from the disastrous Brownback-Wagle tax experiment, which starved multiple programs that are absolutely necessary to the state’s economy. Nobody can tell you today that they have the solution for the situation that faces all of us, but I have direct experience at the federal and state levels dealing with local business and governments for effective solutions. That experience and my reputation as a reasonable servant of the people will get me a seat at the table to address these interrelated issues.