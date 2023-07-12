WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

(Courtesy Melody McCray-Miller)

Biographical Information:

Positions held:

Currently, Business Owner and Adjunct Lecturer, Wichita State University.

Former Sedgwick County Commissioner, former USD 259 High School and Middle School Teacher, former State Legislator.

Education: B.A. Psychology, University of Houston, Teacher Education Program, Wichita State University

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Melody4USD259.com

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address them?

Three critical challenges facing our school district are:

1.Teacher moral, due to difficult working conditions.

2. Classroom and building behaviors involving students and the responses of teaching, administrative and support staff, that are manifested in a high number of suspensions, detentions, and expulsions with racial and gender disparities.

3. The end of the COVID funds that have funded several student-centered programs that focused on not only academics but improving mental and emotional health of students.

I will advocate for teachers’ rights in the classroom and appropriate compensation. I will also advocate for our teaching staff to reflect our diverse student population . Parents are important to student success, and I want to help engage more parents. I will work to create an environment that makes disciplinary actions transparent, consistent, and equitable from building to building, recognizing the need to reduce the racial disparities in suspensions and expulsions that exist in USD 259. I believe being well informed when making decisions on the budget when potential cuts in personnel and programs may have to be considered is paramount. I have and will continue to attend each board meeting where the budget is discussed, in preparation for the 2024′ – 25′ budget talks.

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation, and how do you plan to address it?

The obstacles to student success and graduation may differ when talking with students, parents, teachers, and administrators. I cannot say that I have the silver bullet. There are so many factors that interplay with each of the named stakeholders, that can be critical to the success and graduation of students. The district is about to begin a strategic planning process and I am certain that student success and our graduation rates will take center stage. The good news is graduation rates for USD 259 are increasing. The cumulative graduation rate is 80.4%, which is a more than 6 percentage point increase since 2018. However, when you look closer you will find that sub-populations within the whole do not fare as well. Specifically, African-American males had a 67% graduation rate in 2022. Clearly, our work is to find the solutions to effectively eliminate the racial disparities and at the same time continuing the work that is contributing to the overall gains in graduation rates across the district.

What is your vision for USD 259?

As a proud Southeast High graduate, former USD 259 teacher, and former elected leader. I am deeply committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of students and teachers in our district. My experiences have shaped my understanding of education and allowed me to comprehend the unique challenges faced by both students and teachers. My vision is to create a leading school district in Kansas, where board-level accountability ensures consistent standards across all schools, and an action plan that improves student and teacher achievement, behavior, and building performance.

What can schools do to promote culturally responsive and racially-inclusive education?

Most of our students are students of color, predominately Hispanic and Black, and these same students qualify for free and reduced lunches demonstrating some economic needs. I will advocate for our district to become laser focused and recruit more teachers who reflect our students, recruit more experienced teachers and lastly, consider growing the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, making it accessible to more than the current Para-Educator pool. Each of these recommendations when employed have been shown to improve retention as well as a students’ academic and disciplinary behavior. Secondly, by actively listening to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and staff throughout the district, I believe we will find and put into action real solutions that will help create a work environment that values those that teach and the students there to learn. I will advocate for policies and effective training that we know work, to effectively address and diffuse the disruptive behaviors while addressing the school-to-prison pipeline. I will work to create an environment that makes academic expectations and disciplinary actions transparent, consistent, and equitable from building to building across the district.

What resources do you think Wichita schools need that they currently don’t have?

I believe we as a district offer several programs that are designed to support students’ mental and emotional health. An example is the Kansas Opportunity Support Program, a joint initiative between USD 259 and the Kansas Department of Education and COMCARE Sedgwick County. This program is designed to assist students that are struggling with mental health, behavioral and emotional concerns. I think this is great, however I know that there are issues with capacity which has created a waiting list to access the services. Some students and families need those services sooner than later. If elected I will work to identify additional funding for this program and others that can be beneficial.

Would you change how much the school district budgets on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

Being able to have an inside look at the budget along with having conversations with the different departments, including the Chief Financial Officer will be critical to appropriately answer this question. Having said that, the Kansas Legislature must fully fund special education at the 92% of excess cost level required by state law. This has not been done for more than a decade causing a 110 million dollar shortfall. And, the shortfall then causes the district to have to use general fund dollars that could be used in other high need areas.