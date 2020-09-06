Michael Martin – Republican for Kansas House, District 57

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

No response.

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MartinForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I am open to discussing this issue later, but I cannot support it at this time. The system we have now is overloaded and short on physicians who participate. We are not even able to take care of those who are currently in the system, and these are the people that need it the most. When pandemic hit, business shutdown putting people out of work, the state not even able to process unemployment checks for those in need; I do not think it can manage healthcare.

I believe that the government does have a responsibility to care for those truly in need; people that are disables or unable to provide this for themselves. These individuals are already facing long wait times to receive help. Even worse, this expansion could also shift those who currently have private insurance into Medicaid. Moving able-bodied adults into taxpayer-funded Medicaid does not make sense. Most of these people already have private coverage or have access to low-cost coverage through the exchange.

We also must look from a budget standpoint. We are looking at an increase in the states budget for 2021 of seven to nine percent, while revenues are expected be lower. Expansion of Medicaid does not make sense currently from a practical ability to manage the system, or from a budgetary perspective.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I am in favor of exploring medical marijuana under tight control of the state. I believe there is sufficient evidence that, with certain diseases, it can assist in a variety of ways. I believe that when looking at end of life scenarios and chronic pain relief there are opportunities to help people. I also see that there could be an avenue for the state to produce income in production and use to offset budget shortages.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I am pro-life and have been endorsed by Kansans for Life. I would not be in favor of anything that would expand abortion in the state. I am in favor of the Value Them Both Amendment and given the opportunity I will vote yes regarding this legislation.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Kansas can help ranchers by supporting the re-emergence of small and medium sized packers. Right now, 80% of the packing is done by the big 4 packers, and they are under DoJ investigation for price collusion (keeping prices paid to ranchers low and inflating the prices charged to grocers). We need to provide tax breaks like we do to major companies to assist in growing this industry.

Regarding farmers, I would say that it is time to cut the red tape surrounding hemp production. Right now, it is a pilot program requiring farmers to pay huge fees for licenses and to get fingerprinted, etc. It should be normalized and costs to participate should be cut by 75%. Hemp is a great alternative crop that yields extremely high profit per acre.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

School funding has been an issue for many years now, and we will have big issues to tackle in the years to come. With monies for education taking nearly 50% of the general fund, and revenues expected to be over 600 million below expectation there will need to be some serious conversations on how to keep education funded. I do not support reducing school funding. I would like to see some type of legislation introduced that would provide k-12 teachers with a stipend or tax credit or other monies available through district funding. This could be used to offset the cost of classroom supplies that they now purchase with their own money.

The big issues I see right now are access and engagement with students in the age of COVID-19. With schools not being open for in-classroom learning, engagement with the students is difficult. A recent survey was done by Kansas State University that reported 69% were considered highly to somewhat engaged in remote learning; this is far too low. We are also seeing the social and emotional wellbeing of both the teacher and the students are suffering. With the classroom being at home, many students and teachers are finding distractions that diminish both learning and teaching. Teachers are a greater disadvantage as many have their own children at home to care for, while simultaneously trying to teach. Remote learning is just not as effective as in person, I believe this will have lasting effects on the student’s ability to succeed in the future.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No response.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I understand the premise of why this group was formed, but I do not believe in violence or the destruction of public or private property. I think if we have any segment of our population that feel like they are not being treated fairly or targeted, that it is a problem that we must address. The Black Lives movement started with good intent, but the organization itself seems to be promoting riots and violence, and that is not acceptable. I feel that it was important to bring this problem to the forefront. Now that the attention of the country is focused on the problem, we need to find a way to sit down and talk about solutions. We need to work at ensuring that every segment of our population feels safe and protected by our police.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to stop the violence and start having conversations. I was given a great piece of advice years ago. A friend would tell me “if you do not look like me, talk like me, and walk like me, you do not know what it is like to be me.” We must realize that just because we do not see a problem through our eyes, it does not mean that one does not exist; perception is reality. For many people in our state and country they perceive that they are targeted and excluded from society, that is a problem. I wish I could tell everyone the path we must take to solve these issues, but the only answer I have is we must start communicating to find solutions. We cannot just demand unreasonable change, we must look at a way to make the system fair for all, and provide inclusiveness for everyone regardless of gender, race, religious preference, or sexual orientation.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am always in favor of looking for way to improve, but it must be done in a responsible manner; defunding or disbanding the police is irresponsible, and not an option I will consider. We need to look at national standards to determine if we are doing everything, so we can provide a safe environment for all our citizens. I believe that we should encourage all police departments in the state to get accredited and be held to these national standards, even if this requires the use of additional funds from the state. Being a police officer is tough both Physically and mentally, we need to encourage departments to increase access to mental health services to ensure that they are mentally able to cope with stress on the while on patrol. I would be in favor of the state producing model policies that meet best practices, federal law, and case law. These could be used by smaller departments that may not have the resources to receive national accreditation. We need to provide for more training on de-escalation and the incorporation of Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) to assist with citizens having mental health issues to avoid violent interactions. Most importantly we need to find avenues for police and citizens to interact in non-emergency situations through community policing and public engagement.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I think we need to evaluate the long-term effects, and what this shutdown is doing to our small businesses, and our ability as a state to generate revenue. While I understand the reasoning behind the initial shutdown, I am not in favor of another shutdown. In the beginning we found that almost every business was considered “essential” except many of our small businesses. It seems that if the essential business were able to operate, that all businesses should have been provided with direction on how to safely operate.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would not be in favor of a statewide shutdown, but when dealing with a contagious virus, it would be irresponsible not to consider it as an option. I would need some good scientific data, from multiple sources with multiple viewpoints that was clear and concise proving it was necessary.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

First, we need to keep Kansas open for business. We need to look at ways to get our small businesses back on track. The state caused this shutdown and we have a responsibility to help businesses get back on track.

Second, Kansas has the highest taxes in the 5-state area. Deal with the first problem by cutting spending and taxes. Now is not the time to expand our budget or bring on new expensive social programs. We simply can not afford to increase our state budget at this time.

Third, Kansas has the highest electricity rates in the 5-state area, this is a real drain on our businesses and families. We need to look at reforming the KCC and moving toward “retail wheeling,” whereby consumers have choices to buy their power from multiple companies, not just one.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I believe in smaller government and that money belongs in the hands of the citizens and not the state. Government is in place to provide that which we are unable to provide for ourselves. Public Safety, schools, infrastructure, a safety net for those who are unable, not unwilling, to work, and medical coverage for those unable, not unwilling, to provide it on their own. Best handout we can give someone is a job. All other expenses should be looked at as possible avenues of reduction.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

As stated above, Government is in place to provide that which we are unable to provide for ourselves. Public Safety, schools, infrastructure, a safety net for those who are unable, not unwilling, to work, and medical coverage for those unable, not unwilling, to provide it on their own. All other expenses should be looked at as possible avenues of reduction. I also believe that it is time to look at the entire state tax code and do a top to bottom review.