Michael O’Donnell – Republican for Sedgwick County Commission, District 2

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Sedgwick County Commissioner; degrees from Baptist Bible College and Friends University

Personal Information:

Single

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MichaelForSedgwick.com

What specific Sedgwick County issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

We need to get our economy back on track after the Covid-19 crisis. Then we need to address our budget shortfall without raising any taxes.

What are your thoughts on how the County responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

I believe we handled it the best way possible with the information we had at the time.

How do you propose to help the local economy recover?

Allow businesses to remain open and provide them the ability to protect their staff and customers.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

We need to promote a society where everyone knows they value regardless of skin color.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I’ve been pushing for a Sedgwick County Civil Rights Commission.

Are you in favor of law enforcement reform? If so, what should it look like?

We need to defend the police and sheriff deputies as much as possible. They’re our heroes who keep our community safe.

Describe your vision for Sedgwick County’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

We need to grow in population and that comes from a strong business climate; We need to be a leader in mental health treatment as well.