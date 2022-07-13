WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election.

Michael Soetaert’s campaign sent us an automatic reply that said, “We don’t participate in debates, events, forums, interviews or special interest surveys.” The reply included some biographical information which we have included below, unedited.

Soetaert then called KSN. He said to direct people to his campaign website to find answers about his position on the topics. If he provides any updates between now and the election, we will update his profile.

Biographical Information:

“mike🇺🇲 is a GAY, forward thinking, independent minded, progressive, PRO-LIFE, DEMOCRATIC, People’s Candidate who values them both. Michael Soetaert is good Kansan, Patriotic American & responsible global citizen. He a compassionate, constitutional conservative who is restoring responsibility with relief, recovery and reform. Mike defends the 2nd ammendment to guard the 1st. PRO-LIFE, he’s promoting peace through defense, diplomacy and development. Dignity, respect & equality for ALL are essential to placing COUNTRY 1st, AMERICA 1st & KANSAS 1st. Mike protects the HEALTH & SAFETY of Kansas farming & ranching families 1st.”

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MichaelSoetaertForSenate.com

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Share your thoughts about the current Supreme Court. Do you believe it should be expanded?

What should be done to fight inflation?

Share your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Do you think the U.S. should do more about the situation in Ukraine?

