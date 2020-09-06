Michelle Snyder – Democrat for Kansas House, District 105

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Undergrad- Communications- Fort Hays State Univ. Graduate- History- Southern New Hampshire: Manager at Grace Hill Winery: Space Science Educator at Kansas Cosmosphere, board member of Starkey Inc. regent of Uvedale Daughters of the American Revolution, life member of VFW 3115

Personal Information:

Husband- Sean Hanna, Father- Dennis Snyder

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

SnyderForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Legalize it

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

No

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Keep subsidies

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

K-12 funding- Universities

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No more funding and more support

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

They do

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Promote Awareness

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

more help with social issues and I/DD

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Support

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Not statewide, my husband’s small business is already suffering enough

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

More federal and state support

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

No cut for social service and no higher taxes, cut extra slush spending

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Support fully fun K-12 schools