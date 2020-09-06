Michelle Snyder – Democrat for Kansas House, District 105

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.
Biographical Information:
Undergrad- Communications- Fort Hays State Univ. Graduate- History- Southern New Hampshire: Manager at Grace Hill Winery: Space Science Educator at Kansas Cosmosphere, board member of Starkey Inc. regent of Uvedale Daughters of the American Revolution, life member of VFW 3115
Personal Information:
Husband- Sean Hanna, Father- Dennis Snyder
Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:
Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?
Yes
What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?
Legalize it
Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?
No
What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?
Keep subsidies
What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?
K-12 funding- Universities
Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?
No more funding and more support
What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?
They do
What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?
Promote Awareness
Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?
more help with social issues and I/DD
Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?
Support
Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?
Not statewide, my husband’s small business is already suffering enough
What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?
More federal and state support
Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?
No cut for social service and no higher taxes, cut extra slush spending
What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?
Support fully fun K-12 schools