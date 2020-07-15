Mike Beehler – Republican for U.S. House, Kansas District 3

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Professional Engineer in Kansas and 7 other states

BS in Civil Engineering from University of Arizona ‘81

MBA from University of Phoenix ‘84

Personal Information:

Married for nearly 40 years, 4 adult children and some delightful grandchildren

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

ElectMikeBeehler.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

We cannot solve problems without dialog. Demanding the defunding and elimination of the police is not a dialog. It is a one-way conversation similar to the one you will have when someone breaks into your home and there is no answer when you call 911. I “back the blue“ but the George Floyd murder has graphically reminded all Americans about the potential for police brutality. Had George Floyd not committed a crime, he would not have encountered the police. But the crime he committed in no way warranted the treatment he received let alone a death sentence. This must change. How was an officer with 17 complaints still on the force in that role? How does the system protect officers like that? Are there PTSD issues with former military heroes now in law enforcement with similar equipment? Are there systemic issues that need to be solved? Yes. Are they all racial? The data does not support that assertion. But without dialog, we can’t effectively address the issues.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

A lack of dialog is at the heart of many of our problems. Dialog begins with a sense of respect for people with opposing views. All people are always worthy of respect regardless of their views. Next comes a desire to understand the view as they see it. More than just listening, a desire to understand through their eyes and life experience. Of course, it needs to be reciprocal. Finally, there needs to be a desire for an honest solution. One that doesn’t merely treat symptoms like a pill for pain, but treats the source of the pain. Of course, all of this presumes that differing and opposing views are presented equally and without bias in the media. In my experience, this has been hard to find and is becoming harder. When people can’t find honest dialog, they look for validation of their own views and the divide grows.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I defend the police and will not defund them. I “Back the Blue”. There is always room for continuous improvement in our local law enforcement agencies, but there is no need for federal legislation.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

I am very sensitive to vulnerable Americans. My mother and my in-laws are among them. They have decided to be cautious and currently engage in the recommended healthcare practices related to COVID-19. President Trump made his initial recommendations to the states based on wildly wrong projections provided by “medical experts” of 2.5-4MM deaths due to the coronavirus. Books are being written about the genesis of the virus, the wild swings in projections and varying state by state reactions, and the short and long-term lesions learned. The Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) supposedly made healthcare available to vulnerable Americans and yet COVID is hitting them the hardest. Among the lessons we’ve affirmed is how unreliable the federal government can be in managing our health and healthcare. Meanwhile, the Republican Party, under the able leadership of President Trump, must rebuild the economy for the 300,000 Kansans and 40MM Americans who lost their jobs due to the massive economic shutdown we endured. Let states provide social safety nets for healthcare. When we rebuild the economy back to the Pre-COVID record-setting results in unemployment across all sectors, employers will compete for workers with better wages and better benefits. Among those benefits will be great healthcare options for Kansas workers, made even better by new competition among providers.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

No more money for stimulus. We have printed trillions of dollars and are destroying our economy for us, our children and our grandchildren. It’s time for a real balanced budget.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

The economy with jobs and a balanced budget

Investing in infrastructure to rebuild our nation

Bringing our troops home from foreign deployments These are issues that Republicans and Democrats can agree on…..

President Trump and a Republican Congress will “Make America Great Again, Again”. The President and his team will restore the economy, and we will grow our competitive advantage in the world marketplace in part by bringing more high tech manufacturing and jobs home from overseas. As a Congressman, I will support the President on balancing the budget (no more continuing resolutions) with real cuts on big government programs, cutting regulations, and using Public-Private Partnerships. (PPP’s) to build $2 trillion worth of new infrastructure in this country. New bridges, highways, airports and seaports, water and wastewater treatment plants, the electric grid and 5G (fiber optic cable) to all. My goal of Equal Opportunity for the American Dream is made possible when we eliminate the “digital divide” by getting affordable, high-speed data coverage everywhere – from the most remote areas of our district to the least privileged. When through my engineering and business experience, I help bring thousands of new jobs to the district as part of the $2 Trillion Infrastructure program, this connectivity will be accelerated as will the opportunities for all.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Before any dialogue can be had on "healthcare we need to restore our economy and get people back to work. Then, when employers must compete for labor, they will offer competitive wages and benefits.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

I am a Life Member of the National Rifle Association and a member for over 35 years. I believe that the Second Amendment defends the First Amendment. We need to enforce the gun laws we currently have on the books, have a serious dialouge about violent, graphic video games that de-sensitize our youth to blood and senseless violence, examine the mood-altering drugs given to some that impact a few in very adverse ways, and, finally, pursue those that write a “manifesto” about using a gun to commit mass killings….

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

When we return to 3% unemployment, I will support the expansion of H1B and H2B programs. We need the intellect, creativity, and strong work ethic of talented people from around the world. At, 13-15% unemployment, I support the President and put American workers FIRST and would stop both programs. I support President Trump on building the wall. We need to respect the rule of law and stop illegal immigrants from crossing our southern border – especially now with 13-15% unemployment. Moreover, a wall stops (some) illegal drugs and human trafficking. Cities and states that support “sanctuary cities” are operating outside federal law and should lose federal funding. People already in our country who want to assimilate and become legal citizens are welcomed. I also support establishing English as the national language and language of public education programs so as to remove this discriminatory glass ceiling from non-native speakers. Millions of mostly Spanish-speaking people have no chance at higher-paying jobs and executive positions in established American companies without English fluency.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

National security starts with a well-trained and equipped military. We need to support our troops with the funding needed to protect us on the land, sea, air, space and cyber space. I support the military and the promises made to our veterans, but I am ready to bring our troops home from far flung assignments around the globe. We are not the world’s police force.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

I have read the Green New Deal. I understand the Green New Deal. The goals of the GND are unachievable by 2030. In addition, the USA has a 100-200 year supply of fossil fuel in the ground and is “energy independent “ for the first time in our adult lives. Thinking, well-meaning people can have a dialogue about energy policy and can start with net zero energy and water buildings.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

No….I will not vote for continuing resolutions to fund the federal government and will only support a balanced federal budget. Our continued practice of printing money is hugely inflationary and destroying the future for our children’s and grandchildren.