WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Mike is a General Contractor and has served as a County Commissioner along with many professional, state and county Boards. Mike and his wife Kristi live in Overland Park and have 5 grown children.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MikeBrownForKansas.com

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you will want to accomplish?

1. Ballot Drop Boxes are GONE. DAY ONE.

2. Election crimes will be investigated and prosecuted beginning DAY ONE.

3. Begin the process of establishing Kansas as the American Gold Standard of Election Integrity.

What is your opinion on the state of election security in Kansas? Would you do anything to change it?

Election laws in Kansas are very strong however our Kansas Secretary of State has simply failed all of us in not enforcing those laws. I will 100% enforce every Kansas election law.

Would you change anything about the voting process in Kansas?

1. Ballot Drop Boxes must be removed immediately.

2. Election Crimes must be investigated and prosecuted to deter possible future cheating.

3. Voting must be completed at 7pm on Election Tuesday (those who have presented themselves ready to vote by 7pm will get to vote)… no more voting after 7pm on Election Day. We only count votes after 7pm.

4. Over-seas ballots must be sent out earlier to give maximum time for mail.