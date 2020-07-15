Mike Fagg – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 14

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I have lived in Senate District 14 my whole life and am a 5th generation Kansan. Being a

former Mayor, City Commissioner and leader of many civic activities will prepare me to serve

our district. My education includes Butler County College, Wichita State University,

University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking, and Kansas Municipalities Leadership

Academy graduate. I retired after 47 years of community banking in our area. Now, I have the

time to listen, learn, ask questions, and look for new and fresh ideas to move our great state

forward in the future.

Personal Information:

My wife of 45 years, Deborah, and I have three daughters and four grandchildren. My pro-life

education comes from my 90-year-old mother who is and has been for years the Executive

Director of Birth-line in el Dorado. I am a conservative Republican who pledges to a responsible

steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. Transparency, accountability, trust, fiscal responsibility,

cost efficiencies and serve effectiveness will be the cornerstones of my service, if you choose to

elect me. I will work to build relationships between all levels of government to better serve each

of our citizens and will be accessible to all citizens for your input and ideas for our district.

Working together, we can make a difference!

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook.com/Mike.Fagg

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Racism and bigotry are wrong at any level and should not be tolerated. However, responding to

injustice and racism but participating in riots, looting and destruction of property only

contributes to anarchy and does not contribute to solving the underlying problems.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to come together to address these issues as families, schools, and communities. I

believe all life is precious from conception to when God takes us home, and everyone should be

treated equally and equitably

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Law enforcement is a local issue. Local governments and communities know best what reforms

need to be addressed. Law enforcement leaders need to be accountable and transparent. Where

problems exist, they should be dealt with swiftly and forcefully, but I believe the vast majority of

our law enforcement officers are compassionate public servants.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

This should be a local government decision after consultation with public health officials and

input from stakeholders and businesses. Businesses should have the option to continue operating

if they are able to comply with necessary infection containment protocols. The remedy can’t be

so extreme that it literally kills citizens’ livelihoods by causing businesses to close forever.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Rural Kansas doesn’t need one-size-fits all government mandates. Senate District 14 needs

common-sense solutions that actually work for our local communities. Many areas in this district

have built-in social distancing with their rural and ag-based lifestyle and farming focus.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

We need fiscal responsibility by the state government and limited government focused on cost

efficiency and service effectiveness. We need to allow free enterprise to work for us with less

mandates. A tax increase that we can’t afford is the last thing we need at this point.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Fiscal responsibility needs to be our focus. We need to look carefully at the cost efficiencies and

service effectiveness of state expenditures for social services to make certain that we are meeting

the needs of vulnerable populations.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

The budget needs to balance. Schools in the state have approximately a billion dollars in

unencumbered funds. Why? Local districts need to make good choices on what and how they

spend your tax dollars. School funding has been above the cost of living increases. Adding more

tax dollars to the problem doesn’t mean the problem will be solved.