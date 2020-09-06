Mike Iuen – Democrat for Sedgwick County Commission, District 3

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am retired after a 40 year career in television news, 35 of those years at KAKE TV. For 23 years I anchored the Good Morning Kansas program. I have a Bachelors of Journalism degree from Missouri University. I won two regional Emmy awards for excellence in reporting and anchoring. My past management experience includes serving as a department head supervising 40+ people and managing a million dollar budget. My past volunteering includes serving as a board member of the March of Dimes, working with the American Diabetes Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Crop Walk. I’ve supported journalism scholarships through the Society for Professional Journalists.

Personal Information:

My wife Maggie and I have been married for 23 years and together have five children and three grandchildren. My son is an Air Force Captain and I’m the son of a WWII veteran.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

BetterNewsMike.com

What specific Sedgwick County issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Sedgwick County needs to get a handle on the Covid 19 pandemic. We must help our schools and businesses with with safety protocols and monitor cases closely. We must ramp up testing to the highest level possible and educate the public on the safety measures we all must take to protect our citizens and return our local economy to full strength.

What are your thoughts on how the County responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

The county did not respond quickly enough to the warning signs from our medical professionals in the early part of the pandemic. We now know that when Covid clusters pop up we must take action to limit the spread. Unfortunately, mask mandates have become a political issue. The science from our health officials must drive our actions to keep down Covid spikes and flatten the curve. Science not politics should drive our actions regarding the coronavirus.

How do you propose to help the local economy recover?

We know some businesses and jobs have disappeared for good because of the pandemic. We must provide training programs for those out of work so they will stay in Sedgwick County. And we must recruit new businesses so we can broaden our economic base. Some should be manufacturing companies that can take advantage of our highly skilled workforce. But we should also try to diversify our our economy so that we can handle the up and down cycles of the aviation industry.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

We need to open a dialogue with the African American community. We must listen to their concerns because their lives do matter. They have the right to peacefully demonstrate about their demands for social justice. I realize this is a hot button issue but each person should feel heard and supported.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to make sure that each person deserves to be treated equally under the law. We have to find the reason why African-American adults are 5.9 times more likely to be incarcerated than whites and Hispanics are 3.1 times more likely. Funding for mental health, job assistance, education, housing and drug abuse prevention need to be addressed in an equal manner. Each person must feel he or she has a voice in our society. Hiring must be color blind. And so must our justice system.

Are you in favor of law enforcement reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am not in favor of defunding the police. But I believe our Wichita police chief, Gordon Ramsay is on the right track when he said there are things that need to change. Ramsay is a board member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association which recommends a national misconduct registry, banning chokeholds unless the officer is in a fight for his or her life and additional training on “implicit bias, racial, religious, and cultural sensitive and procedural justice.” I agree.

Describe your vision for Sedgwick County’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

Sedgwick County has a bright future if we work hard to keep our taxes as low as possible while making sure we maintain the quality of life our citizens enjoy. We must make sure to take care of our most vulnerable citizens. That would include our senior citizens and those with mental health and substance abuse problems. We should make sure women have a place at the table when it comes to hiring and needed services. We must extend broadband internet service to rural areas of the county and recruit new business to the county. If we can do all these things we should be in good shape for the future.