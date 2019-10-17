Mike Magness – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 5

Biographical Information: Social studies teacher at Wichita South High

Personal Information: Married to Ronda. One son, Shane.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media: Mike Magness, Twitter: @magnessforcc, Phone: (316) 807-9426

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

I think the major issue our city is facing is a decision about our future. We need to decide if we are going to compete with Omaha, Des Moines, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City economically. I would work toward getting a plan together for a public vote. I would want this vote to happen no later than November 2020.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

The city should be aggressive about attracting new economic development. You do that by creating a process that makes it as easy as possible for businesses to start and thrive in the city. The city should work to make this community desirable to talented people and their families. If people want to come and live here, the economy will grow. City government needs to be small business friendly, that is where the economy is stimulated.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II?

City leaders should develop a plan for the east bank with what it would look like and the cost (both overall cost and cost per family) to be presented to the public for a vote. The plan should include a plan for a new convention center complex and a new fine arts center. I would tend to favor tearing down Century II and replace it with a more modern structure. However, I would not be disappointed if Century II remained as part of the vision for the new Wichita.

What is your vision for the baseball stadium & Delano?

The new baseball stadium will be a great success and a place where citizens and visitors alike will be able to enjoy a new facility. I hope to see a vibrant area where people enjoy great shopping and eating opportunities. A must see area of town for visitors and a source of pride for citizens of Wichita. I hope the Delano area sees outstanding growth and a wave of new businesses.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

I would work toward making Wichita a great place to work, play, and live. I would like to see the city step up and compete with Omaha, Des Moines, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City. Those cities have made significant investments in their economic infrastructure and we need to do the same, if we want to compete. City leaders need to keep in mind what younger people want in their living situations, if we want to keep our young professionals and attract others. For example, building a state-of-the-art ESports Arena would be something that might help to entice young professionals to Wichita.

Some citizens have expressed concern about a lack of transparency in city government decisions. How will you work to address those concerns from voters?

Whenever there is decision to be made, always pick the option that is the most transparent. The lack of transparency with the current regime is something many citizens have voiced their concern about as I speak with people. I would work to be as transparent as is possible to help earn back the public’s trust.