Biographical Information:

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MikeFor100.com

Facebook: Mike McCorkle for Kansas House

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Kansans need to understand that the current high inflation period we are living through is global and a direct result of economic disruption by Covid. Kansans need to be assured that as much as possible, working-class people are not paying more than wealthier citizens. Elected leaders need to communicate with families struggling during this inflationary period to assure them that government is helping them deal with high costs in tangible, measurable ways that impact their monthly budgets.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

For me, the contentious topic of abortion has always been about equal rights for women. I trust women more than I trust politicians. I have long supported women’s right to make their own healthcare choices and will always be a champion for women’s right because women’s rights are human rights.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I do believe KanCare should be expanded. I believe it is long past time that Medicaid expansion be approved here in Kansas. It is the right thing to do and doing so will mean less crime, less welfare, and our hospitals will be less burdened by uninsured citizens.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

I believe it is unconscionable that medical marijuana has not been legalized to date. Kansans suffering from a variety of maladies will find relief, especially pain relief, through medical marijuana. That the efficacy has already been well-documented underscores the necessity to approve it for Kansas patients as soon as possible. I favor studying what other states have done regarding legalizing recreational marijuana to avoid mistakes and missteps that other states have no doubt learned from.

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

I believe this is one of those political issues that detracts from more important issues facing Kansas.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

I believe that we are fortunate to have well-documented election integrity in Kansas. I believe we should make voting easier not more difficult for all citizens. I believe the value and importance of voting should be taught in our schools.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

The single most important issue for farmers and ranchers is water. I would also like to see farmers encouraged to grow more fruits and vegetables rather than mostly grains.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Funding and retention are two critical issues for Kansas schools. I believe public monies should be used for public schools. Teachers should be paid more.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Education, interaction, and communication. We need to educate through better communication that interacting with others promotes better understanding of different cultures, values, and ethnic differences. We need to show support for social and racial justice at every level of government. We should develop and integrate social and racial justice initiatives at all levels of government.