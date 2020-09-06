Mike McCorkle – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 27

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical/Personal Information:

I am single (divorced) with three grown children. I returned to Wichita to look after my aging parents. I have two younger brothers.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

McCorkleForSenate27.com

Facebook: Mike McCorkle for KS Senate 27

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, KanCare should be expanded. When we view healthcare through the prism of equality, the approval of KanCare makes sense for all Kansans. When all Kansans have access to affordable healthcare, Kansas will prosper. A healthier Kansas means fewer social problems. No one can afford not to have adequate healthcare. It is no coincidence that Oklahoma and Missouri voted to approve Medicaid expansion during this spreading pandemic. People are scared for their lives. It is imperative that the 150,000 Kansans eligible for Medicaid expansion be included as soon as possible.

Another reason for expanding Medicaid expansion is that 7,000 of the 150,000 are military veterans. To deny them access to affordable healthcare during a spreading pandemic is inexcusable and unforgiveable. My opponent blocked the approval of Medicaid expansion in the name of pro-life priorities, which is simply wrong for the 150,000 living Kansans and military veterans who deserve better. My opponent has misused his position as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Health and Welfare and should resign. He has failed to make Kansas a healthier state with his partisan policies and minority pro-life agenda.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

The benefits of medical marijuana are now widely documented and broadly understood. Legalization of medical marijuana in Kansas is overdue for the many cancer patients whose quality of life will improve. I support legalization of medical marijuana.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I do not support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas that negatively affect a woman’s right to decide for herself, her right to choose. I am pro-choice on this personal medical issue.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Rural healthcare, broadband, agribusiness versus family farming, government subsidies, in that order.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

The most important education issue is increasing funding. Because of revenue shortfalls, increasing education budgets in Kansas may have to wait for economy recovery, but under no circumstances should education budgets be reduced. I also believe the active encouragement and celebration of diversity within Kansas schools benefits all Kansans.

It is my fervent hope to use the position of Senator to encourage learning and reading for Kansas students within the district. I wish to visit schools as soon as safely able to do so to promote reading by sharing my love reading with students. Furthermore, I believe that education should be a life-time option especially when fewer and fewer workers hold the same job for their entire working careers. The teaching of skills instead of a degree curriculum should be examined as the necessity of changing jobs several times in ones working life becomes the norm.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

I support a comprehensive review of DCF and the foster care system.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

BLM is the current focus on the issue of racial inequality that has plagued our nation from its inception. We must work towards equality for all.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Education and social interaction. Diversity should be embraced at all levels of our education system and reinforced through deliberate social interactions among folks with different backgrounds. Representative leaders demonstrate and promote social and racial justice by their public statements, how they vote on related matters, and their past actions.

As a military veteran, I learned to work with other Americans who were different from me. Living and working abroad with people from different cultures and countries, I have observed that people are not really so very different in what they want for their future and families. We can work together for a healthier and stronger Kansas that benefits all Kansans!

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I have listened to Chief Ramsey address police training and manning on two occasions recently to hear his perspective and gauge his leadership. I am 100% satisfied that the greater Wichita community is well served by Chief Ramsey and applaud his efforts to manage our local police. Chief Ramsey stated on both occasion that he believes the Wichita police force should be enlarged compared to similar populated cities in the Midwest. He emphasized the importance of recruiting, training, and community interaction.

Most importantly, Chief Ramsey explained that in the early 1990s under Brownback, many mental health facilities were closed with obvious consequences of additional responsibilities to police. He suggested that funding needed to properly handle mental health cases and issues should come from state budgets not from the local police budget. I favor continued training for all police to help them avoid situations that result in wrongful deaths of citizens suffering from mental health problems. I applaud on-going efforts to recruit police who reflect the ethnic diversity of our community.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I support increased testing so outbreaks can be properly tracked with infected individuals being notified and isolated. Without comprehensive testing and compliance with social distancing and wearing of masks, this pandemic will continue to spread and disrupt business and private lives of our community.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I support Governor Kelly’s very responsible handling of this pandemic despite the partisan actions of the majority party to restrict her authority in this and future crises. I am confident that the Governor will consult with the state’s chief medical officer for any protective actions she may deem necessary for the public safety of all Kansans. I will support Governor Kelly in whatever course of action she decides is necessary.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I believe it is critical that Kansas diversifies its economy and to invest in education at all levels making Kansas more attractive for out-of-state and foreign businesses as a place with a educated workforce and good schools for families considering relocating to Kansas for new work and business opportunities. The greater Sedgwick county area has a large pool of skilled labor that has supported the aircraft industry. These workers with skills and experience can apply both to new opportunities such as the wind and solar industries.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Having lived in different cultures where higher taxes equate to more social services and returning to Kansas which has suffered considerably because of ill-conceived ideas on cutting taxes, I have observed that people are generally happier and healthier in those places where higher taxes means more social services, which generally equates to higher quality of life in general. I believe that taxation should be fair to all and I support a 1% increase for those in the highest bracket.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Kansas must put people first. I support the idea of removing the sales tax on food but acknowledge that at this time because of tax revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic, this tax may be needed temporarily until business activity and consumer sales return to pre-covid levels. I believe that volunteerism is a way to maintain social services when the Governor is faced with revenue shortfalls that necessitate some budget adjustments. I do not support budget cuts for schools; that ill-advised strategy has already been proven to be bad for Kansas. We must maintain school budgets and work to increase them so Kansas children can contribute to a brighter future for Kansas!