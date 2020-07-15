Mike Walker – Republican for Kansas House, District 97

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Retired small business owner, Wichita State graduate and Vietnam veteran

Personal Information:

Married, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

No response.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

All lives matter, red, yellow, black and white.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I believe we need to continue providing opportunities for everyone regardless of their race or social standing.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I believe we need to support our police. If there is a bad apple then they need to be dealt with accordingly.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No!

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No!

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Free up businesses by elimination of burdensome regulations and taxes, plus reduce taxes on hard working individuals.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I have signed a pledge to not increase taxes. I believe we can eliminate waste and fraud in our government which would provide the money needed.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

No budget cuts, but again we can eliminate waste and fraud. The money saved would go a long way towards providing money for basic needs.