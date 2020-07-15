Mike Webb – Republican for Kansas House, District 93

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Entrepreneur, Republican Precinct Committeeman, ITT Technical Institute

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MikeWebbForKansas.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I believe the BLM movement had good intentions. I believe it’s not what it was intended to be. I believe it got hijacked by outside influences. 100s of Black People got shot in Chicago and NY last weekend (July 3, 4, 5). Black Lives only seem to matter under certain circumstances. There are issues that need to be addressed but the tactics used by this group are questionable.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Programs that allow people to overcome their circumstances is key to allowing Everyone a Fair shot in America, for Each American to chase their own Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes, Police Reform begins with what Police are told to enforce and how to enforce it. We need to define the difference between non person crimes and person crimes. Police need new tactical ways of arresting criminals without endangering the public or innocents. The biggest disconnect between Law Enforcement and the people is that in alot of cases the law being applied is unjust. Example, Medical Marijuana. 85% of the people of Kansas approve Medical Marijuana and therefore don’t agree with sending people to prison for Marijuana because in Most instances the Criminal was actually a patient. This is Unjust. Currently in Kansas this happens all the time. A case we’ve been helping with had .02 grams of marijuana. Only a 15 year old girl was home, removed from the shower at gunpoint, this breaks up a family unit also. .02 grams of marijuana is a dust particle. Not a Crime worthy of 6 felonies and children in DCF custody.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No, the Government may issue warnings. The People can choose for themselves. However we can develop programs to protect people who feel that is in unsafe and want to stay home or close their business. I believe the Government should have done a bill freeze. All bills are frozen and no one owes anything until after a shutdown. Then the Government could go back and pay utility, water, phone, car, whatever payments needed to be made to make up lost revenue for those stakeholders. At the end of the day we are a Free People. Free to make our Own Choices.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No I would not. I would issue warnings and work on programs to protect people who Choose to Stay Home. I believe in an Optional Lockdown with Rewards for Staying Home.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

New Industry, Medical Marijuana and Hemp Products like plastics and other textiles. We can take manufacturing from China.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Kansas already has too high of a tax table. I would not cut money for Social Programs. Kansas needs a deep tax audit.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Kansas needs an Audit of Every Tax dollar before we can fix this Jammed Up Ridiculous System we currently have in place.