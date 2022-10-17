WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Children’s book illustrator & Wounded Warrior Caregiver. Currently pursuing my Bachelors in Theology at Liberty University (switched major from psychology & Christian Counseling) Married to Davie Hobbs who is a wounded warrior retired USAF from McConnell AFB with a 22 yr career in 2020. Between us we have 5 children and 3 grandchildren. We have lived in South Derby for 4 years.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Legislators can help alleviate financial burdens by decreasing property taxes. As a candidate I have already established my support to replenishing and enhancing the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund (LAVTRF). This fund was established so that Kansas could provide direct funding to local governments which then would provide relief to property owners. For the last 20 years the state has failed to fund it. My name has already been added to a proposed bill for the upcoming session so that we can re-establish what is already in place. I also pledge to support any legislation that would stop taxes on hygiene products (soaps, toothpaste, sanitary products, etc.), and would stop the incremental decrease of the food tax and vote to have the food tax stopped immediately. These measures may seem small but collectively they would make a great and helpful impact on our checkbook.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

KANSANS ARE TIRED OF THIS BATTLE BUT WE WILL NOT STOP! It’s time to codify the right to abortion and protect access to clinics. Legislature should listen to the people. Kansas has many other issues that need to in the forefront. We need to lower property taxes, we need to concentrate on expanding healthcare and education. We need to update our infrastructure and play an active role in Kansan’s lives that help them not hinder them. The abortion issue needs to be put to rest. Legislators are not doctors and can never possibly understand every personal reason. We voted, it is done. It’s time to concentrate on what will move this state and it’s citizens forward. Fear mongering and spreading mis-information WILL NOT move our state forward.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

YES! We need to expand KanCare! If the state expands KanCare it can and will do so at NO EXTRA COST to residents due to the Federal Matching Rate (FMAP). The FMAP will pay for 90% of the cost of expansion instead of the State of Kansas paying 100%. This throws out the rhetoric that we as citizens will carry the burden. There is also money to be made in expansion. Since 2014 the state of Kansas has lost over $5 billion that the Federal Government would have given because our legislatures will not work together to get this done! Instead of taking in “FREE” federal money, creating 23,000 jobs, and saving our rural hospitals, we as a state spent $68 Million this year alone. We are going to lose another $1.3 Billion THIS YEAR.

More than two-thirds of people that will be eligible for healthcare expansion ARE able-bodied adults WHO WORK. 150,000 Kansans fall into a health coverage gap. Many of them working, many have families. Expanding KanCare is not charity. Healthcare is a human right and is ultimately a fiscally responsible measure that will give our state great gains.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

I believe that we should legalize medical marijuana. Medical research is constantly on going for its uses for Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, PTSD, and many other medical issues. It is a viable and natural option that can be regulated as tobacco and alcohol giving our state added revenue and relief to many of our residents.

As far as recreational, I agree that we should legalize it. But there needs to be an honest discussion on how we do this. We are currently 1 of 3 states that have no type of THC or Marijuana programs and I think that is a direct reflection on our super majority controlled legislative branch. Residents want this in our state and it’s time that our elected officials represent the people.

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

This is one of those singular “non-issue, issues” that the G.O.P has focused in on. First, we have to separate K-12 from college sports. This year in the entire state of Kansas 2 K-12 students asked to participate in sports. TWO. The year before that it was five. Yet if you watch the ads you would think that there were hundreds. They also use a college student who happens to be a collegiate swimmer from Kentucky to push the agenda. For K-12 sports KHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association), is the office of which rules and regulations are made. It is up to them how it is to be addressed in schools across the state and the policy they have in place to include and protect our students is fair.

What they will not tell you is the bill that has been put on the floor will allow for children as young as five to have genital inspections. Who will have to pay for that? The schools or the parent? We barely have our schools 100% funded and are not able to fund SPED at 100% and this is the issue they decided to focus on?

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

I believe that election integrity is very well maintained in the state of Kansas. The August 2nd primary proved that. If there was an issue with elections it most certainly would have been seen then. I believe that across the nation we have seen a few pockets of power grabbing and intimidation.

The biggest concern I have is intimidation. Not necessarily unique to voting day but for months leading up to the vote. The amount of lies, disinformation, and hypocrisy is tiring. People are so scared to stand up and speak to their belief system is unlike anything I have seen in my lifetime. I will support legislation that would register voters automatically (who are eligible), and to stop voter intimidation and misinformation.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

I believe one of the most pressing issues besides climate change is Ag-stress. Suicide is rising with our farmers and we need to make sure they are getting the help and support they need and deserve. Climate change is also something that needs to be addressed. Fighting about whether or not it is happening does not serve those who put food on our tables.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Our children deserve to have personalized not standardized education as each child is unique. In order to do that we have to help our teachers and let them do their job instead of yelling Parents Rights and open districts. Investing in the children is investing in the future of Kansas.

There are many ways I can be of support to the education system. If elected I can be one more vote that is in favor of maintaining our fully funded schools. One more vote that will tip the scale and fully fund special education which is so desperately needed. We need to reiterate the necessity of “Home Rule and Local Control” and keep the legislators out of the school system beyond the budget. Let the State Board of Education and teachers do their job. Every school in Kansas is unique and has needs that are different from a neighboring district. We as elected officials need to recognize this fact, and understand that investing in public education is an investment in our future state. As a Representative for Derby and Mulvane it will be my job to vote for fully funding our schools which in turn supports our education system and teachers.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to come together and agree that there is social and racial injustice before we can combat it. I think many of us take for granted that everyone just knows there is. So, we say nothing. But it’s obvious that there are people who do not believe there is anything wrong. Look at the arguments in just the Derby BOE alone. We can’t even agree on the word diversity because people want to say we are all one. Beautiful concept, but we are not. Not celebrating our differences and uniqueness is detrimental to society and allows for exclusion not inclusion because we are “all one” therefore why help anyone? It’s because of the deniers that we have people throwing a fit over representation in a popular Disney story.

You cannot solve a problem without admitting there is one first. But then when you say there is a problem here comes all the yelling of Critical Race Theory and “leftist radical” fear mongering. So, in order to solve anything, we have to come together and say YES, THERE IS SOCIAL AND RACIAL INJUSTICE.