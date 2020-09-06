Nancy Ingle – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 13

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am a retired attorney. I was born and raised in Pittsburg, Kansas, graduating from Pittsburg High School, receiving my bachelors from what is now Pittsburg State University and my law degree from Washburn Law School. I also have a Masters from Kansas University. I have served in state government, including serving on Governor John Carlin’s staff as a policy assistant, assigned issues related to the judicial system, environment and water resources and juvenile justice. My legal career has spanned a wide range of areas from being an assistant county attorney, civil practice and specializing in contract law. I have worked for a Fortune 500 company, Boeing, and a small start-up company. I worked for premiere medical research centers, UCLA, USC, and Cedars -Sinai, specializing in research contracts to protect patients entering clinical trials. Retiring back to my hometown, I am enjoying time with old and new friends and my family.

Personal Information:

To my family, I am “Aunt Nancy”. I enjoy my time spent with my many nieces and nephews. My constant companions are my beloved rescue dogs Mattie and Mollie.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

NancyIngleForStateSenate.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Since 2014, Kansas has refused over 4 billion dollars of assistance that would secure financial stability for our rural and community hospitals, clinics and doctors. Each year the counties in our district lose millions of dollars. Our hard-earned taxed dollars have and already paid to the Federal Government, and rejecting this returned money means it will just be distributed to wealthier states like New York, California and Florida.

The portion of matching funds is 10% to the state with 90% from Washington. This is not going to change. Studies have shown that the economic growth to the area in the form of jobs virtually offsets the 10% and theses are good paying jobs. What is most important it would extend health care to 150,000 Kansans, the majority of which is working poor families. They either do not have access to a health care plan or their wages are too low to afford the premiums.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I would support legislation to legalize medical marijuana. Such legislation has to be properly framed to provide well regulated and enforceable requirements.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

First of all this is a federal issue. Roe v Wade is the supreme law of the land and any changes in Kansas law that conflicts will be struck down. Both Texas and most recently Louisiana have spent hundreds of thousands hard earned taxpayer dollars on attorneys defending their respective laws, just to be denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

One of the major issues confronting our farmers, ranchers and basically all rural areas of our state is the lack of broadband services. This affects not only how they connect with markets for their products, but educational benefits for students and ability to access programs key to their operations. This also is essential to their acquiring current vital information and having a voice and active participation in discussions of critical issues and problems in a timely manner. State and if available federal funding for this expansion is a priority.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Education is not just brick and mortar. We have to provide adequate funding for the public school system. It is wrong that the Kansas Supreme Court has to force the legislature to properly fund K-12, which is their sworn responsibility under the Kansas Constitution. The school finance formula has to be reviewed, understanding the changes in demographics in our state. We also need to restore or implement curriculum that recognizes that students leaving K-12 need a well-rounded education i.e. art, music, etc. The formula also must be reviewed for fairness so that we do not leave children in any part of the state behind. This is very important to SEK. Finally, teachers wages must be competitive to attract the best and most qualified educators. We also must address the fact that not all high school graduates are college bound. Expanding opportunities for learning a trade or skill at the high school level is on my list.

Universities are facing the major problem of state cuts in funding. The fact is that when the state cuts funding the University has two basic choices: cut staff and/or raise tuition. We need to start an immediate plan to restore cuts made in the past decade in a reasonable and responsible way.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

I am not satisfied with DCF, but understand that in the past ten years they have been disseminated by budget cuts resulting in a major reduction in social workers and support staff. That’s why this is a difficult question. In my early legal career, I was an assistant county attorney assigned to neglected and/or abused children. I worked closely with the social workers, most of whom were dedicated and professionals. DCF needs to be fully funded to facilitate the hiring of qualified professional social workers and support staff. It will also take a total review and system-wide changes and oversight.

Foster care has been a long standing problem. In too many cases poverty is mistaken for neglect. Children who are removed from their home and placed in foster care may sustain more long-term harm, than if they remained with their family. There is also a problem with diversity. Using a cookie cutter definition of what a home should be or look like, does a disservice to our cultural and racial diversity, which is growing each day. I would support the establishment of an Office of Child Advocacy. This would provide independent oversight for DCF and would provide an overall voice for the children in foster care. Kansas is one of a few states that does not have this or some type of similar structure.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I do not believe anyone who watched the full tape of what happened to George Floyd can turn their back on this issue. I do not in any way condone or suggest we ignore violence and riots. However, we can no longer as a nation or state ignore the reality that racial injustice exists and black people become targets. I lived in California and had a Black co-worker who lived in fear for her college age son. He was an outstanding student and later joined the Alabama football team. She told me of a day he was simply waiting for a bus to go to the junior college, when two police officer pulled over and began questioning him. He was scared and called his mother. She immediately left work and raced to the bus stop, praying all the way. I can’t imagine living with that type of fear every time your child walks out the door.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I have always held you cannot legislate morals. Passing laws will not erase bigotry that resides in people’s heart. Having said that, the federal and state government can institute programs that help to level the playing field.

The entire criminal justice system needs to be overhauled. The last federal comprehensive crime bill was enacted in the 1990’s and the implementation has proven not to have been a resounding success. This overhaul does not just rest with the federal government. Kansas needs to take a long look on what we have on the books. Too many people are in jail or prison for non-violent crimes, and racial disparities are high. We need rehabilitation programs for addictions rather than prison and. community based mental health services. Of course the two most fundamental elements to promoting social and racial justice is education and economics.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

This question cannot be spread across the state or nation as one size fits all. It has to be addressed community by community. I do believe that we are now asking police officers to perform tasks that are outside of their core duties and training. I believe that officers should be trained and tasked with their primary duty, protect the public. To allow them to do that, we have to provide some of the services mentioned above e.g. community based mental health, after school activities to mitigate juvenile crime, more school counselors etc.

Operating procedures need to be reviewed and implemented with specific requirements regarding, economic, cultural and racial applications i.e. everyone enjoys equal protection. In metro areas certain segments of the city are prime for discrimination because of the economic status of the residents. These revised procedures need to be enforced. No looking the other way or covering up violations. Failure to strictly enforce these procedures results not only in poor performing officers staying on the streets, but jeopardizes the complying officers’ careers and integrity. It also undermines the trust and respect of the public.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

First of all this was where federal leadership should have accepted the responsibility instead of delegating it to the 50 governors. At the time of the Kansas shutdown/stay at home, There was changing information regarding COVID-19 from Washington. I understood, this was a way to stop the spread. This was particularly true when there were major spikes due to the packing plants, including in Pittsburg. The revisions later made to allow shutdown decisions to be determined at the county level was a better solution, because some counties had few or no cases.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

As stated above, I believe that any further business shutdowns should be decided at the county level. That assumes that the county commissioners act in a responsible manner to protect the public health. Local authorities’ failure to properly institute guidelines in one county can become a significant health problem in adjoining counties and their communities. In that case the state might need to consider the issue, but there is now a system set up at the state level, outside the state senate, to exercise that judgment.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

First of all, the Kansas economy was suffering before the virus pandemic. The ill advised tax cuts of the past did nothing to benefit the growth of the economy. Economic development is a big picture effort. I have worked on both sides of the table i.e. on a Kansas Governor’s staff and on a Fortune 500 company (Boeing) establishing a new plant in Louisiana. Whether you are trying to attract new businesses or encourage existing ones to expand there are several key factors to promote this endeavor.

The business is going to look at the labor force available now and in the future. This may mean immediate training or ongoing training services in the area. Infrastructure, meaning waste treatment plants, transportation for their products i.e. highways, rail or in some areas air. Natural resources, primarily water. Public education for the families that will be relocating and for those future employees mentioned above. Health care, including accessible hospitals, clinics and doctors (even specialists). Community life, which includes cultural and entertainment opportunities. Unfortunately due to the tax cuts and lack of action on key issues like Medicaid Expansion, there is a lot that has to be addressed and in warp speed. We have to invest in Kansas. The first thing I will do is to push Medicaid Expansion. There are real jobs that will result in every county. Every politician promises jobs, but this vote will deliver.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

No. Cutting taxes like the Brownback experiment is what got Kansas in this position. Our state has faced financial dilemmas before. I was in State government, during a previous time when it was difficult for the people of Kansas and the state to make ends meet. The answer is not to retreat from our promises but to stay positive and work to find innovative solutions. I am optimistic about what our future can be and I am not willing to leave any Southeast Kansan behind.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

No, I will not support more budget cuts for public schools. The problem with the budget is not necessarily spending it’s the lack of revenue. We need to look at tax loop holes that benefit a very few at the expense of the many. One example is the Corporation Tuition Tax Credit. This allows corporations to give contributions to private schools granting scholarships. The corporation gets a 70% credit and there is not limit to the contribution.